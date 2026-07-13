Dhamaal 4 box office collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn-Arshad Warsi starrer family entertainer wraps up opening weekend on high note, soon to join Rs 100 crore club

Dhamaal 4 has wrapped up its opening weekend on a strong note. Backed by a big Sunday jump and strong theatre occupancy, the Ajay Devgn-led comedy has received impressive numbers both in India and overseas.

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Dhamaal 4 box office collection Day 3 (PC: IMDb)

Dhamaal 4 continued its impressive theatrical run on Sunday, adding another strong day to its opening weekend. After a solid start on Friday and a significant jump on Saturday, the film witnessed even higher collections on Day 3, proving that audiences are embracing the latest instalment of the popular comedy franchise. The weekend performance has given the makers plenty to cheer about. Family audiences, repeat viewers, and the franchise’s loyal fan base have contributed to packed shows across several cities. While the weekdays will now determine how long the momentum lasts, the first three days have exceeded expectations despite the mixed reviews. Take a look at Dhamaal 4 box office collection for Day 3:

Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 3

Dhamaal 4 earned around Rs 28.50 crore net in India on Day 3, taking its opening weekend total to approximately Rs 65 crore net, according to Sacnilk. Sunday’s collections were around 26% higher than Saturday, reflecting strong word of mouth and occupancy across multiplexes and single-screen cinemas. Dhamaal 4 overall occupancy stands at 49.4% which includes morning shows – 22.3%, afternoon shows – 56.3%, evening shows 71.6%, and night shows – 47.6%.

The film is set to become one of the biggest Bollywood openers of 2026. Trade experts believe the comedy has benefited from its family-friendly appeal, limited competition, and the popularity of the Dhamaal franchise.

Dhamaal 4 box office collection worldwide

Dhamaal 4 has also performed decently well in overseas markets. By the end of its opening weekend, the film had collected Rs 91 crore worldwide gross, according to Sacnilk. The impressive global figures have put the comedy entertainer closer to Rs 100 crore worldwide milestone.

Combined with its strong domestic performance, the worldwide total has made Dhamaal 4 one of the best-performing Hindi releases of the year so far.

Dhamaal 4

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 continues the franchise’s trademark mix of slapstick humour, misunderstandings and chaotic adventures. This time, the story follows the familiar gang as they get caught up in, yet another treasure hunt filled with unexpected twists, hilarious situations, and comedy.

The film features an ensemble cast led by Ajay Devgn, along with Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Vijay Patkar. Their comic timing and on-screen chemistry have been widely appreciated by audiences, helping the film generate mixed to positive word of mouth over its opening weekend.

If Dhamaal 4 manages to hold well over the coming days, it could soon enter the Rs 100 crore worldwide club.