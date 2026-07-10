Dhamaal 4 box office prediction Day 1: Can Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh’s comedy drama beat Total Dhamaal’s opening record?

The Dhamaal franchise returns with another laugh-filled adventure as Dhamaal 4 has finally landed on the big screens. Strong fan interest and the franchise's popularity have sparked speculation over its opening day performance at the box office.

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Dhamaal 4 box office prediction (PC: IMDb)

The long wait is finally over as Dhamaal 4 has arrived in theatres with expectations riding high among fans of the popular comedy franchise. Directed by Indra Kumar, the fourth installment reunites Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjay Mishra for another treasure-hunting adventure packed with chaos and confusion. The film has also benefited from a solo Bollywood release this week. While Hollywood releases Evil Dead Burn and Moana (Live Action) are also playing in cinemas, there is no major Hindi film competing with it after Welcome To The Jungle and Alpha had already hit theatres. This gives Dhamaal 4 a comfortable window before Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey arrives next week.

Live box office collection of Dhamaal 4 on Day 1

As of now, Dhamaal 4 is running across 8,319 shows nationwide and has collected a live net total of Rs 7.64 crore on its opening day. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 9.02 crore, while the final figures are yet to be reported. Evening and late-night shows are expected to contribute significantly before the official Day 1 numbers are announced.

Sacnilk’s live tracker had earlier reported around Rs 5.10 crore net by the evening from over 7,100 tracked shows, indicating that the film would depend heavily on walk-in audiences during prime-time shows to reach the upper end of its projected opening collection.

Dhamaal 4 Day 1 box office prediction

Although excitement around the franchise was high before release, the initial audience response has been mixed. Viewers have appreciated the return of the original cast and the adventurous setup, but many feel the comedy does not live up to the standards set by the earlier films. Several social media users believe the film has entertaining moments but lacks the consistent humour that made the franchise a favourite among family audiences.

According to Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 is currently not expected to beat the opening-day record of Total Dhamaal. The 2019 blockbuster had opened with Rs 16.50 crore net in India, while early estimates suggest Dhamaal 4 is likely to finish its first day between Rs 12 crore and Rs 14 crore net.

Can Dhamaal 4 repeat Total Dhamaal’s lifetime success?

According to Sacnilk’s tracking database, Total Dhamaal, the third installment of the franchise released in 2019, turned out to be a major commercial success. The film collected an impressive Rs 232.18 crore worldwide during its theatrical run. It earned Rs 155.67 crore net in India and Rs 48.50 crore from overseas markets against an estimated production budget of Rs 105 crore.

The film featured a massive ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Boman Irani, Sanjay Mishra, Mahesh Manjrekar and Johnny Lever.

About Dhamaal 4

Dhamaal 4, directed by Indra Kumar and produced by T-Series Films, Panorama Studios and Devgn Films. It serves as the fourth installment in the successful Dhamaal franchise and continues the madcap journey with an all-new treasure hunt. The story revolves around the legendary “Treasure of Life,” a hidden fortune belonging to Daku Shaitan Singh. Multiple groups race against each other to claim the treasure first, leading to hilarious misunderstandings unexpected twists and high-energy action.

Ajay Devgn returns as Guddu alongside Sanjay Mishra as Jonny. Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi reunite as the fan-favourite duo Adi and Manav, while Riteish Deshmukh plays Lallan. Ravi Kishan joins the franchise as pirate Adhoora, adding another eccentric character to the story. Unlike previous installments, Dhamaal 4 also introduces stronger female characters. Sanjeeda Sheikh, Anjali Anand and Esha Gupta join the cast, giving the franchise a fresh dynamic while retaining its trademark ensemble comedy.