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Dhamaal 4 Twitter Review: Ajay Devgn’s comedy leaves audiences divided; netizens say ‘Total cringe, not everyone can do…’

Dhamaal 4 Twitter Review: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjay Mishra's film dissapoints the netizens. The social media is flooded with negative reactions. Check here.

Written by: Kritika Vaid
Updated: July 10, 2026, 1:48 PM IST
Dhamaal 4 Twitter Review: Ajay Devgn's comedy leaves audiences divided; netizens say 'Total cringe, not everyone can do...'
Dhamaal 4

Dhamaal 4 Twitter Review: Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 finally hit theatres on July 10, bringing back the popular comedy franchise after years. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film opened to decent occupancy and is expected to register a solid first-day collection. However, the first reactions on X (formerly Twitter) suggest that audiences are far from impressed. Soon after the first-day-first-show ended, social media was flooded with reviews.

While a few viewers appreciated the nostalgia and ensemble cast, the majority called the film disappointing, criticising its humour, screenplay and lengthy runtime. One user wrote, “Total Cringe.”

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Many even compared Ajay Devgn’s comedy with Akshay Kumar’s comic timing. Another social media user commented, “Not everyone can do comedy like #AkshayKumar.” A disappointed viewer shared, “Stretched too much. Disappointing.”

Another review read, “TOO BAD. The limited merits are overshadowed by elongated scenes and below-par visuals. What a disappointment!” Some viewers also felt the fourth instalment failed to recreate the magic of the earlier Dhamaal films, calling the jokes repetitive and the screenplay outdated.

A look at some more Dhamaal 4 X Reviews:

Dhamaal 4 box office collection

Despite the mixed-to-negative word of mouth, trade experts remain optimistic about the film’s opening-day business. According to early estimates, Dhamaal 4 is expected to collect around Rs 12-14 crore net on Day 1, with a chance of touching Rs 15 crore if evening and night shows witness strong footfalls.

The film features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan.

With the weekend ahead, it remains to be seen whether positive family audiences help Dhamaal 4 overcome the negative social media chatter and continue the franchise’s successful box office run.

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About the Author

Kritika Vaid

Kritika Vaid

Lead – Entertainment & Lifestyle. Kritika believes that behind every blockbuster, and every breaking headline, is a story told in both frames and figures. She brings over 12 years of experienc ... Read More

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