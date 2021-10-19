Dhamaka Trailer: Karthik Aryan is all over the social media making Dhamaka entry in everyone’s hearts yet again with his performance in Ram Madhavni’s upcoming film ‘Dhamaka’. The filmmaker, who directed Neerja and the 2020 Disney+ Hotstar special Aarya, is back with yet another compelling story. The official trailer of Dhamaka has been released on Tuesday and we can’t wait to watch more of Arjun Pathak (Kartik).Also Read - Abu Dhabi Just Hosted a Real-Life Version of Squid Game; Minus The Violence, Of Course | See Pics

The film marks Karthik's foray into the world of intense and gritty storytelling. Karthik essays the role of Arjun Pathak, a news anchor who spirals into the dark abyss of uncertainty, deceit and mind games after a terrorist makes a phone call to him about an attack that would engulf an entire city. He initially dismisses the call, considering it a prank, but soon realises the gravity of the situation when the terrorist blows up a bridge. Arjun gets drawn to the task of reporting the terrorist's advances and catering to his whims and fancies in order to put his career back on track. What he's not aware of is how he's being played out and what it would lead to.

Filled with moments that are best described as nerve-wracking and mind-boggling, the Dhamaka trailer offers a peek into the roller-coaster world of a newsroom where emotions run high and the ability to think and act at lightning speed is a necessity.

Watch the trailer of Dhamaka here:

RSVP Movies, Ram Madhvani Films, Lotte Entertainment and Global Gate Entertainment have joined forces to put together the explosive mix of a thrilling story that Dhamaka is. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash and is set to release on the streaming platform Netflix.

Don’t miss watching Kartik Aaryan’s action-packed Dhamaka on 19th November, on Netflix.