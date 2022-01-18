Dhanush – Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Divorce: Actor Dhanush K Raja, who was recently seen winning hearts in Atrangi Re along with Sara Ali Khan, took to the internet on Monday night to announce a sad news that he and his wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have parted ways as a couple after 18 long years of marriage. It is indeed a heartbreaking news for their fans. Dhanush and Aishwarya dropped a statement on their social media handles, announcing the separation and requested their fans and media to support them in this decision and respect their privacy in the matter. “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting… Today we stand at a place where our paths separate… Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better”, a part of the statement read.Also Read - Dhanush And Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth End Their 18 Years of Marriage: 'The Journey Has Been of Growth'

It's chaos on Twitter right now. Dhanush and Rajinikanth got married on 18 November 2004. The couple has two sons – Yatra and Linga – who were born in 2006 and 2010. Fans are devastated by the announcement. Though they are heartbroken to see their favourite couple part ways, they are respecting their privacy and extending support to their decision.

Fans are recalling the moment when Rajinikanth received Dada Saheb Phalke award and Dhanush on the other hand bagged National Award. Aishwaryaa had shared their happy moment on her Instagram and had written, "They are mine … and this is history#prouddaughter❤️ #proudwife".

#Aishwarya was so happy for Appa #Rajinikanth & husband #Dhanush when they won the award few months ago.

Suddenly what went wrong.

Seeing the Insta of Aishwarya clearly says she was so happy.

Now this ????? pic.twitter.com/svaGIdTpvR — dev shak (@devashak) January 17, 2022

Check out the heartbreaking reactions here:

This one is not even an year old ra #Dhanush pic.twitter.com/9k3I2zc4Q7 — Troll Cinema ( TC ) (@Troll_Cinema) January 17, 2022

That’s unexpected and shocking! The reasons behind the break-up are none of our business. Media and fans should give them the space they need. We just wish #Dhanush and @ash_r_dhanush sis all the best for the future! Be strong Thalaivaa @rajinikanth ❤️ pic.twitter.com/v4cRtclPXn — ツ | (@VMT_0fficial) January 17, 2022

Kind request to all not to make fun of #Dhanush & #AishwaryaD separation You don’t know how it affects when we are in a situation to leave our loved one It’s heartbreaking one but still we respect you both @dhanushkraja & @ash_r_dhanush ❤️

Stay strong @rajinikanth sir pic.twitter.com/FanxThypae — RaGuVaRaN (@MemesSingle) January 17, 2022

Despite of the Issue inside his family, this Man greeted his fans(Pongal) at his door step with Smile on his face to give the due respect to his fans gathered

❤️ Anta Manasu Tan Sir Kadavul Stay Strong Thalaivaa!#Rajinikanth #Thalaivar @rajinikanth#Dhanush pic.twitter.com/QQk1ihmtJ8 — ONLINE RAJINI FANS (@OnlineRajiniFC) January 17, 2022

Fans pray for Rajinikanth, his family and Dhanush’s peace. We hope they gain the strength to endure everything with their closed ones during this difficult time.