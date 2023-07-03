Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Dhanush And His Sons Shave Their Heads at Tirupati Temple, Seek Blessings – PICS
Dhanush and his sons seek blessings at the sacred place Tirupati Mandir and get their heads shave as a devotion. See pics
Actor Dhanush, who is currently preparing for Anand L Rai’s upcoming film Tere Ishq Mein, recently made a visit to the Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh. Accompanied by his sons, Yatra and Linga, as well as his parents, Dhanush sought blessings at the sacred place. As an offering, Dhanush and his sons shaved their heads, a traditional practice in many religious ceremonies. Several photos and videos from their visit to the temple have gone viral on various social media platforms.
Fans were excited about Dhanush’s new look and speculated whether it hints at a new and unique role he may be portraying in an upcoming project.
A look at Dhanush’s pics:
Actor #Dhanush‘s new look.
The star has tonsured his head today in Tirupati temple. pic.twitter.com/uKt0SMFNOY
— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) July 3, 2023
#Dhanush Anna in Tirupati visit ❤️
New getup @dhanushkraja Anna ❤️#CaptainMiller pic.twitter.com/yiHpcIgsou
— ™ (@sandydfc) July 3, 2023
Tere Ishq Mein marks the reunion of Dhanush and Anand L Rai after their successful collaboration in the film Raanjhanaa, which celebrated its tenth anniversary recently. Anand L Rai, the filmmaker, expressed his sentiments on Instagram, stating, “Some stories are like meeting an old friend! They don’t need a handshake; they just embrace you with open arms… Ten years ago, we found such a story… Kundan’s story.”
