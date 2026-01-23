Home

Dhanush announces next big project D55 with Rajkumar Periasamy; Fans excited for the star-studded film

Actor Dhanush is all set for his next film, tentatively titled D55, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, sparking excitement among fans online.

Actor Dhanush is gearing up for his next big venture, tentatively called D55. The announcement came via X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, with Wunderbar Films sharing a glimpse of Dhanush posing with the film’s team. The project will be directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, known for his work on Amaran.

Wunderbar Films called the film a “grand new beginning” and revealed their collaboration with R Take Studios. Their post read, “#D55 – a grand new beginning @wunderbarfilms is happy to associate with @RTakeStudios for this massive project!”

Accompanying the announcement, Dhanush was seen in a crisp white traditional outfit, smiling alongside the film’s crew. “Exciting updates loading, soon! @dhanushkraja @Rajkumar_KP @wunderbarfilms @RTakeStudios @Shra2309 @azy905 @theSreyas @sandy_sashr @vishzuram,” the post added.

Fans are already buzzing

Fans flooded the post with excitement and speculation. One fan asked, “Congratulations. Is the heroine Mrunal?” Another wrote, “High expectations riding on this one!”

“This combo itself is giving goosebumps. #D55 is shaping up to be something special. Wait for the updates,” a social media user commented. Others chimed in with, “This is going to be fire,” and, “What about the lead female actor? Keeping under wraps, or we know already, wink wink.”

The online response makes it clear that anticipation for D55 is already high, with fans eager for more details about the cast and storyline.

Dhanush’s recent and upcoming films

Dhanush was last seen in the Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L Rai. The film follows Shankar, a man whose life changes after a painful breakup. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

Looking ahead, Dhanush will also star in the action-thriller Kara, directed by Vignesh Raja of Por Thozhil fame. The film tells the story of a man caught between right and wrong as he struggles to protect his family while facing the consequences of his past actions.

With D55 now officially announced, fans are eagerly waiting to see what the superstar has in store next.

