The news of actor Dhanush and his estranged wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's separation shocked their fans and family members. The pair announced the end of their 18-year marriage and asked for privacy. Their families tried to urge them to stay together, but it appears that they had gone on with their lives. Fans were disappointed when Dhanush referred to his ex-wife as a 'friend' on social media.

Aishwaryaa's new song 'Payani' was shared on social media by her father, superstar Rajinikanth. Dhanush also shared the video's link, praising his ex-wife and referring to her as a friend. "Congrats my friend @ash_r_dhanush on your music video #payani. God bless," he tweeted. To which, Aishwaryaa replied, "Thank you Dhanush….Godspeed."

Rajinikanth 'Badly Affected', Urges Aishwaryaa And Dhanush to Save Their Marriage

After a 9-year hiatus with Payani, Aishwaryaa has returned to directing. Anirudh sang the Tamil song, while Ankit Tiwari composed the music and Viveka wrote the words. Jani Master and Shrasti Verma star in it. The music video for Aishwaryaa was released on Thursday in four languages: Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil.

Rajinikanth also wished his daughter good luck with the release of her new music video. He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Happy to release #Payani , music single directed by my daughter Aishwarya , who is back to direction after a long gap of 9 years. I Wish you the very best always @ash_r_dhanush.. god bless .. love you ..(sic).”

Happy to release #Payani , music single directed by my daughter Aishwarya , who is back to direction after a long gap of 9 years. I Wish you the very best always @ash_r_dhanush .. god bless .. love you .. https://t.co/x7jUP4upId — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) March 17, 2022

The two announced their separation in an open letter on 17th January. It read, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this.”

We wish Aishwaryaa good luck with her music video! Watch this space for further updates.