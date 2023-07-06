Home

Entertainment

Dhanush Announces D50 Shoot With Special Poster; Fans Can’t Keep Calm

Dhanush Announces D50 Shoot With Special Poster; Fans Can’t Keep Calm

D50 was announced with a poster which featured Dhanush in a bald look. He was captured standing on an elevated rock beach. This is Dhansh's second directorial.

Dhanush made his directorial debut with the comedy-drama film Pa Paandi. (Credits: Twitter)

South actor Dhanush has always managed to set the bar high when it comes to his acting performances. For his 50th film, the Atrangi Re star seems to have gone all out. Dhanush is set to direct his second film- D50. It is to be noted that Dhanush made his directorial debut with a comedy-drama film, Pa Paandi. The National Award winner has unveiled on Twitter D50’s poster to build anticipation among the fans about his new venture. While information about the cast and crew of D50 is not yet out, Dhanush’s new look has definitely amazed the internet. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, D50 was announced earlier this year.

Trending Now

Dhanush Announces New Film- D50

Dhanush’s upcoming film marks the actor’s second directorial venture. D50 was announced with a poster which featured Dhanush in a bald look. He was captured standing on an elevated rock beach. The poster also showcases strokes of red and some factories in the background.

You may like to read

Notably, Dhanush was recently snapped at Tirupati Temple, along with his sons Yatra and Linga, where they tonsured their heads. There were rumours doing rounds on the internet that Dhanush’s new look was for D50 and with the poster announcement, the rumors appear to be true now.

Dhanush himself announced the commencement of upcoming film D50’s shoot. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “#D50 #DD2 Shoot begins @sunpictures Om Namashivaya.”

Twitter Reacts To D50 Poster

Seeing the poster, fans could not keep calm and flooded the comment sections with their views. A user chimed in and wrote, “Your dedication level is…All the very best Annow …@dhanushkraja”

Your dedication level is 🔥…All the very best Annow ..@dhanushkraja ❤❤ — ℛ¡ƴα♡ (@Riyasha_Tweets) July 5, 2023

“Mass look! Best wishes @dhanushkraja sir! #D50 #DD2,” another comment read.

A fan praised, “Your time management is unimaginable. Everyone wants to take a break. You never thought about it.”

Ur time management is unimaginable . Everyone wants to take a break. U never thought about it. — 『Rɩтʜɩĸʌ ๛ D』 (@rithi_devaraj98) July 5, 2023

Dhanush’s Upcoming Films

On the work front, Dhanush has a lot of films in the pipeline. Apart from D50, he is set to appear in Arun Matheswaran’s directorial Captain Miller. The film is said to be an action-adventure drama set in the pre-Independence era. It also stars Sundeep Kishan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, and John Kokken in pivotal roles. In addition to that, Dhanush will collaborate with Bollywood filmmaker Aanand L Rai for the third time in Tere Ishq Mein.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES