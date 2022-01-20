Hyderabad: Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced their separation with an Instagram post and their rifts has left fans of the couple in shock. After 18 years of marriage, the celebrity couple decided to part ways and asked for privacy in their official statement. Dhanush’s father and filmmaker Kasthuri Raja also reacted to his and Aishwaryaa’s split and reportedly mentioned that it is not a divorce just a family quarrel.Also Read - Ram Gopal Varma Tweets About Dhanush And Aishwaryaa's Separation, Calls Marriage a 'Jail' - Check Viral Tweets

In an interview with Dailythandi newspaper, Kasthuri Raja said that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa's split has taken place only because of differences and disagreements. It is a family quarrel that usually takes place between a married couple. Apparently, this is not a divorce, the director said. Dhanush's father further added, "Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are not in Chennai at present. Both are in Hyderabad. I spoke to both of them over the phone and gave them some advice".

Dhanush and Aishwarya had shared a long statement on January 17 where they had written: "Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D," Dhanush shared in a note on Twitter. Aishwaryaa shared the same note on Instagram and captioned it: "No caption needed only your understanding n your love necessary!"