Ever since Dhanush and his wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have decided to parted ways, there are a lot of side news doing rounds on the internet where fans speculate reasons of their separation, reaction from Dhanush's father and a lot more. The reason report on Dhanush and Aishwarya that is going viral is a special gift that megastar Rajinikanth had given to Dhanush and he called it his lucky charm.

Dhanush, who is an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, received Rudraksha Diksha from father-in-law Rajinikanth. A very rare Rudraksha neck band was specially brought for him from the Himalayas. It is also worth mentioning that Dhanush often chants "Om Namachivaya". Fans believe that after the arrival of Rudraksha Diksha in Dhanush's life, his career took off. It is to be believed that Dhanush has given back-to-back hits since then. Well, these are just reports, we don't know whether it had something to do with Dhanush's success. But yes, Dhanush and Rajinikanth shared a great bond. Source close to the much celebrated actor says that Dhanush will continue to wear Rajini's gift even after separation with Aishwaryaa.

In an interview with Dailythandi newspaper, Dhanush's father Kasthuri Raja said that Dhanush nd Aishwaryaa's split has taken place only because of differences and disagreements. It is a family quarrel that usually takes place between a married couple not a divorce. Apparently, this is not a divorce, the director said. Dhanush's father further added, "Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are not in Chennai at present. Both are in Hyderabad. I spoke to both of them over the phone and gave them some advice".