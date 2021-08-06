Mumbai: The Madras High Court, on Thursday, refused to permit popular south actor Dhanush to withdraw a plea for exemption from entry tax for import of a Rolls Royce car from the United Kingdom. The plea was made in 2015. Rajinikanth’s son-in-law Dhanush has to pay the balance of Rs 30.33 lakh out of Rs 60.66 lakh within 48 hours demanded by the Commercial Taxes department in 2015 towards entry tax for a Rolls Royce Ghost imported by him.Also Read - Dhanush To Spend Whopping Rs 150 Crore To Build His New Dream House in Chennai? Read Details

On Thursday, when the plea came up for hearing before Justice S.M. Subramaniam, counsel for Dhanush told the court that the actor had already paid 50 per cent of the tax and that he was willing to pay the balance. The council requested the court to permit him to withdraw the plea. However, the court refused to let Dhanush withdraw the plea and said that the matter was pending since 2015. Also Read - Jagame Thandhiram Movie Review: Dhanush Fights For Identity in This Boring And Confusing Film

The court said, “If your intentions were genuine you should have paid the tax when the Supreme court settled the matter in 2018. But now after the High Court listed it for passing the order, you are seeking to withdraw.” Also Read - Pride: Madras High Court Bans 'Cure' of Sexual Orientation, Suggests Changes For LGBTQ+ Education

The court came out heavily on the actor and said that even a milk vendor or a daily wage labourer is paying the taxes for every litre of petrol he buys and no such person has approached the High Court seeking exemption from such taxes. The court said, “No doubt you have the right to move the court but you should have paid the tax and withdrawn the petition at least after the Supreme court settled the issue in 2018.”