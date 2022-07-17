South superstar Dhanush who will be seen playing an assassin named Avik San in Hollywood film The Gray Man, is inhuman. Popular Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling, who will be seen along with Dhanush, in an interview said that the Indian star is ‘funny, charming and inhuman’ because he never made mistakes while shooting. Ryan while revealing a fight sequence between him and Dhanush, told The Quint that the South sensation is so precise and never made a mistake.Also Read - Ranveer Singh's Post About His Fear Factor On Bear Grylls’ Show Has Given Netizens Fodder For Some Madcap Memes

Ryan Gosling told the media, "We are very excited to have Dhanush in the film. He is incredible. He is a great actor and has such an amazing presence on screen. He is so precise, he never made a mistake. We shot this fight sequence and we reshot it multiple times. It underwent so many different incarnations. Dhanush never made a mistake, and it seemed inhuman. He is so funny and charming. The biggest difficulty was pretending to be enemies, because I just liked him so much".

In a different interview, Dhanush promised that the film will be a 'feast' for action lovers. "If you're an action film fan you are in for a feast", told Dhanush.

Dhanush's look from The Gray Man

The Gray Man is an action thriller about a character who is a rehabilitated prisoner who’s been enlisted by the CIA and put in an elite unit. The film releases on Netflix on July 22.