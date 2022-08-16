Kaushik LM Death: Noted film critic and trade analyst Kaushik LM passed away on Monday, August 15 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Kaushik was a renowned Entertainment tracker, Influencer, YouTube Video Jockey, and film reviewer. The news of his sudden demise has left the Tamil and Telugu Entertainment industry in shock as reportedly Kaushik was aged just 36. Several popular film celebs like Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, Keerthy Suresh, Venkat Prabhu, Harish Kalyan, and others expressed their condolences on Kaushik’s passing away.Also Read - Renowned Film Critic Kaushik LM Dies Of Cardiac Arrest Hours After Tweeting On Sita Ramam

“This is heartbreaking!! Rest in peace @LMKMovieManiac brother. Gone too soon. My deepest condolences to his family and friends”, wrote Dhanush. While Keerthy Suresh tweeted: “I am out of words hearing this news. This is just unbelievable!! My heart goes out to his family and friends. Deepest condolences! Can’t believe you are no more Kaushik.” Dulquer Salmaan tweeted “@LMKMovieManiac This is truly heartbreaking. I so so wish this isn’t true. I cannot imagine what your family is going through. Kaushik we know each other mostly through Twitter and a few personal interactions. You have always shown me so much love and support. Life’s too short RIP brother. Thank you for the encouragement and kindness and always standing by good cinema. I can’t seem to word these tweets properly. This hits me personally. Im so so sorry.”

Celebrities Mourning The Death Of Kaushik LM:

You will be missed @LMKMovieManiac. — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 15, 2022

what an absolute darling he was.. 💔 https://t.co/Otm9MUbKGw — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) August 15, 2022

This is heart breaking !! Rest in peace @LMKMovieManiac brother. Gone too soon. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) August 15, 2022

Life’s too short 💔💔 RIP brother. Thank you for the encouragement and kindness and always standing by good cinema. I can’t seem to word these tweets properly. This hits me personally. Im so so sorry. — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) August 15, 2022

Omg! Can’t believe! Spoke to him a couple of days back! Life is really unpredictable! Not fair! Deepest condolences to Kaushik’s family and friends! Gone too soon my friend. #RIPKaushikLM https://t.co/7v0sKrc2jO — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) August 15, 2022

I am out of words hearing this news. This is just unbelievable!! My heart goes out to his family and friends. Deepest condolences! Can’t believe you are no more Kaushik!#RIPKaushikLM https://t.co/OxQd27ROwj — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) August 15, 2022



Sadly, Kaushik LM shared his last tweet on Monday noon, hours before his passing away.