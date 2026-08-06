Dhanush returns to his school, urges students not to forget Tamil: ‘It’s a shame if…’

Dhanush funds new academic block at his school, urges students not to forget Tamil: 'It's a shame if you can't read or write it'

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Dhanush (PC-Instagram)

National Award-winning actor Dhanush returned to his alma mater, Thai Sathya Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Chennai, for a special occasion. The actor inaugurated a new academic block that he personally funded and spent time reconnecting with his teachers and former classmates. During the event, his heartfelt speech on education and the importance of one’s mother tongue struck a chord with everyone present.

Addressing students, Dhanush reflected on his own school days and admitted that he was not very strong in English but always performed well in Tamil. “When I was in school, I was weak in English but good at Tamil. Today, many students speak English fluently, but some cannot read or write Tamil,” he said.

The actor also recalled an incident from the shoot of a French film. He said the crew had asked whether he knew English. When he replied that he did, they told him that speaking English was only an added advantage, but knowing and respecting one’s mother tongue was far more important.

“Knowing English is a bonus. But if you don’t know Tamil, it is not something to be proud of; it is a shame,” Dhanush said, urging students to value their language and culture.

Actor Dhanush at a school event in Chennai yesterday said, “When I was in school, we were fluent in Tamil and we struggled with English. Now the situation is opposite. Now, out of the 10 people I meet, eight don’t know Tamil. One should be fluent in their mother tongue before… pic.twitter.com/ZFQsVueIw2 — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2026



The event also highlighted Dhanush’s bond with the school where he studied until Class 10. Cinematographer A. Kumaran, who studied with Dhanush, revealed that the actor decided to fund the new academic block after learning about the school’s infrastructure requirements.

Kumaran further shared that Dhanush has promised to continue supporting the institution by renovating older buildings and helping develop more facilities in the future. In an emotional moment, the actor sought the blessings of his former teachers by touching their feet.

On the work front, Dhanush has a packed schedule with several films in the pipeline. His upcoming project OM has already generated excitement among fans, with its first single creating buzz ahead of the film’s October release.