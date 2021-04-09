Tamil Nadu: Dhanush starrer Karnan was undoubtedly one of the most much-awaited movies of the year. It has finally hit been released now and fans have gathered to watch their favourite superstar on the big screen. Karnan is based on real-life incidents that took place in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli. The movie depicts Dhanush as a sword-wielding warrior riding a horse and towards whom villagers look forward to, to fight on their behalf. Also Read - Karnan Releases on April 9 as Promised, Check Dhanush Starrer's Pre-Release Business

Dhanush fans took to Twitter expressing their excitement. A number of people shared stills from inside the theatres and praised the movie. Also Read - Dhanush Starrer Karnan Set to Release on April 9: 5 Reasons Why One Must Watch This Movie

While fans gathered in large numbers outside theatres to watch the movie, celebrations were also seen at several locations with people not just cheering up and dancing but also bursting crackers.

One thing is clear, the movie has already won a million hearts. One of the social media users wrote, ”Dhanush deserves an oscar for #Karnan and he is already a legend.”

That’s it. That’s the tweet.#KarnanFDFS pic.twitter.com/6Mf9ZLXymz — Anton chigurh (@Jeeva_optimist) April 9, 2021

.@mari_selvaraj creates a very strong visual imagery using metaphors. @dhanushkraja is one of the very few heroes who submits himself to the vision of the director. The story is caught in a loop. Waiting to witness more. What an asset @Music_Santhosh is. #Karnan — smritigit Pal (@PSmritigit) April 9, 2021

Fans have already given a 10/10 to Dhanush and the makers of Karnan. Have you watched the movie yet?