Tamil Nadu: Dhanush starrer Karnan is set to release on April 9, 2021 and fans are eagerly waiting to see Dhanush on screen. Teaser and audio jukebox for the movie have been launched and are already winning the hearts of the audience. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, Karnan features Dhanush and Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan in the lead.

Mari-Dhanush unite for the first time

Filmmaker Mari Selvaraj rose to fame after his 2018 film Pariyerum Perumal became a huge success. However, this is for the first time that superstar Dhanush and Mari are coming together. Karnan is their first-ever collaboration.

Karnan is based on real-life incidents

Makers of the movie claim that Karnan is based on real-life incidents that took place in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli. The trailer of the movie depicts Dhanush as a sword-wielding warrior riding a horse. However, he can be seen wearing a lungi, shirt and a pair of slippers. The trailer also depicts Dhanush as a person towards whom villagers look forward to, to fight.

Thank you so much sir .. it means a lot to me and my team. https://t.co/0dzlEjpTHa — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) April 2, 2021

Rajisha Vijayan set for her Kollywood debut

Karnan also marks the entry of Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan into Kollywood. Rajisha also won Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress in 2017 for her debut movie Anuraga Karikkin Vellam.

Karnan cast

While Dhanush and Rajisha are the lead actors of the movie, it also features Natarajan, Yogi Babu, Lal Paul, Gouri G Kishan and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli in key roles.

Karnan music

Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music of Karnan. Four singles from the movie have been released so far and all these tracks are also receiving a positive response from the audience so far. These songs were also trending on YouTube after its release.