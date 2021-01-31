South actor Dhanush’s upcoming film Karnan will release in theatres in April 2021 worldwide. The makers took to Twitter to share the announcement with a teaser. The film was all set to release in 2020 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shooting got delayed and now the new release date will be in April. The film is directed by Mari Selvaraj. Dhanush and the entire Karnan team completed the film’s shoot in December 2020. The film is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu. The one-minute-long teaser shows Dhanush with a big sword in his hand ready to strike whoever comes in his way. Without giving away much of what Karnan is all about, the teaser created intrigue. Also Read - List of Bollywood Films to Release With Terrific Trios in 2021-2022

The teaser has garnered over 3.6 lakh in an hour.

Dhanush is not only a great actor but is a great singer too. His Why This Kolaveri Di became a massive hit worldwide. Dhanush made his Bollywood debut with Ranjhanaa also starring Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol.