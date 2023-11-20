Rajinikanth’s 17-year-old Grandson Rides A Superbike, Gets Punished

Home

Rajinikanth’s 17-year-old Grandson, Dhanush’s And Aishwarya's Elder Son Yatra Gets Punished For Riding A Superbike.

Dhanush’s And Aishwarya’s Son: South Indian Movies’ megastar Rajinikanth’s 17-year-old grandson and eldest son of actor Dhanush and director Aishwarya, Yatra, has been fined by the traffic police for violating traffic rules. As per the reports, Yatra was caught riding a superbike without a license the video of which has gone viral sparking a controversy.

The video shows Yatra riding a superbike without a driving license in the Poes Garden area following which the traffic police carried out an investigation with Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Yatra’s mother as the number plate on the bike was not visible in the video.

It is reported that the video shot in the Poes Garden area featured an instructor teaching Yatra how to operate the bike. While the video wasn’t available, a few pictures of Yatra riding the bike have surfaced.

The issue has snowballed into a controversy as Yatra is a minor who was spotted and caught riding the vehicle without a license which he cannot acquire before he turns 18.

It is further reported that to establish the identity of the rider in the video, Aishwarya was questioned by the traffic cops as Yatra was wearing a mask. After the conclusion of the probe, Yatra was handed over a challan of Rs 1000 for breaching traffic regulations and riding without a license.

Dhanush and Aishwarya got divorced in January 2022.

Notably, Rajinikanth is widely regarded to be one of the most successful and popular actors in the history of Indian cinema with a fan base spreading across continents and a cult following.

What Is A Superbike?

A superbike is very different from the regular bike that we see on the road. A superbike has a very powerful, high-performance engine and a significantly greater capacity than standard bikes that we see on the roads. They are mainly classified based on their engine capacity and performance with one criterion being an engine capacity of 600cc or more. It can go up to 1000cc and beyond.

Not everybody can handle a superbike and it requires a lot of practice and natural skills to manage a ride on these powerful machines. That is why superbike races typically take place on closed-circuit tracks and feature riders competing over an allotted number of laps. One requires the highest levels of competence, skills, and experience to compete effectively at such an elite level.

