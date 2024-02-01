Home

Dhanush’s #DNS Shoot Causes Massive Traffic In Tirupati, Devotees File Complaint To Local Police, Video Goes Viral

Actor Dhanush and his team crew landed in legal trouble when devotees lodged a complaint to the local police for blocking traffic for shooting a sequence for D 51 as video goes viral on social media.

Chennai: Actor Dhanush who is currently shooting for his upcoming movie D51 landed in legal trouble when the cops interrupted the sequence that was being shot in the popular city of Tirupati. A viral video was shot by an unknown X (formerly known as Twitter) user and showed the Maari actor dressed in tanned coloured clothes, with a messy hairstyle and a bushy beard. However after the devotees complained to the local police in Tirupati, the makers of D 51 were asked to stop their shooting. Here’s where the incident took place.

Dhanush’s D 51 Shooting Caused Massive Traffic- Watch Video

The D51 team seemed to be shooting the scene in a busy marketplace with cars and people walking around the scene. It is said that the scene was set in the middle of the road which caused unusual blockage of the road creating a ruckus in the town.

Here’s a Viral Video of Dhanush on the sets of D51:

Fans of Dhanush were so excited to see him that they rushed to the shooting spot and blocked the road even further. The police managed to divert the traffic that caused devotees unnecessary trouble. For the unversed, Tirupathi is popularly visited because of its holy shrines which bring massive crowds to the city. However, the devotees filed a complaint to the local police about the chaotic situation which was caused by the shooting of D51.

Local Police Registers Complaint Against Makers of D 51

Based on India Today’s claim, many devotees were furious addressing the chaotic situation in Tirupati. Instantly the local police took action action the D51 filming crew and interrupted the shoot which later led to wrapping up the sequence. However, the producers of the movie claimed to have the shooting permit beforehand. Earlier the Captain Miller star was seen visiting the holy shrines in Tirupati. Here’s a video of Dhansh visiting the temples:

Dhanush’s Professional Front

Dhanush has been a successful actor in the film industry, his last release movie, Captain Miller was released during Pongal and received massive appreciation for Dhanush’s acting. The movie was directed by Arun Matheswaran which was Dhanush’s 50th movie. As he now progresses his shooting of D51, the movie was earlier known by the name, #DNS (stands for Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Sekhar Kammula’s initials). The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna as well. D51 is also claimed to be Dhanush’s debut Telugu movie, the movie will also star Nagarjuna.

