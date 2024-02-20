Home

Entertainment

Dhanush’s Fierce Revenge Drama Poster From Upcoming Film Raayan Takes the Internet by Storm – See Here

Dhanush’s Fierce Revenge Drama Poster From Upcoming Film Raayan Takes the Internet by Storm – See Here

Recently, Dhanush shared a sneak peek of his upcoming project titled "Raayan," which he is directing himself. Scroll down to know more.

Tamil superstar Dhanush is all set to enthral his fans with his 50th movie. The actor recently announced his film Raayan. The movie is produced by Kalanithi Maran. Further, the movie is being helmed by Dhanush himself. Now, the actor revealed the first glimpse of the film with an intriguing poster. With the release of the poster, fans are now eagerly waiting for the movie to be released on the big screens.

Trending Now

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Dhanush wrote ‘RAAYAN’, In the poster, Dhanush appeared intense as he stood adorned in an apron. Alongside Dhanush, the movie features SJ Suryah, Dushara Vijayan, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali, and Sundeep Kishan in prominent roles. AR Rahman is composing the film’s music.

You may like to read

Take a look at the poster here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanush (@dhanushkraja)

About Raayan

The movie is said to be a revenge drama, and it will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Further, the shooting of the movie was wrapped in December last year and currently the movie is in its post-production stage. Dhanush commenced shooting for this project in July of the previous year. The film’s announcement came with a fresh poster showcasing the actor sporting a clean-shaven head.

Dhanush’s Directorial Debut

The South’s superstar made his directorial debut in 2017 with the film ‘Pa Paandi’. The film also brought him his first Filmfare Award for Best Director—Tamil. Dhanush is said to be one of the leading actors in the Tamil cinema. The actor’s recent appearance was in the film Captain Miller, which received mixed reviews from fans.

Sathya Jyothi Films produced the film, helmed by director Arun Matheswaran. Dhanush takes on the lead role in the inaugural chapter of a trilogy, alongside supporting performances by Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Aditi Balan, Sundeep Kishan, Edward Sonnenblick, and John Kokken.

Meanwhile, various reports also claim that the actor has started to work on his third directorial, titled Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam’. As per a report published in Times of India, the film features Pavishm Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Warrier, and Mathew Thomas in lead roles.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.