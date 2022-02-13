Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. While the movie received mixed reviews from critics and audience, Deepika Padukone’s performance in the film was appreciated by many. In what can be called a hilarious gaffe, Dharma Productions’ official Instagram account posted a disparaging review of the film in an Instagram story which has now been deleted. The story had the screenshot of a tweet by Twitter user Adnaan Khan which read, ‘The only Gehraiyaan after watching Gehraiyaan are the one’s in my brain because of all the brain damage that movie gave me”. Check out the Instagram story below:Also Read - Deepika Padukone’s 4 AM Yoga Training is All About Laughs And Positive Energy

pic.twitter.com/aq0aJyd1qf — Indian Celebrities Doing Drunk Posts (@cringeindian) February 13, 2022

The Instagram story went viral in no time and the fans couldn't help but laugh at what seemed like an accidental error. Twitter account Indian Celebrities Doing Drunk Tweets posted a screenshot of the story which went viral on Twitter. 'OMG why did they do that?', wrote a Twitter user. 'Ohh, self burn – those are rare' quipped another. Adnaan Khan whose tweet was shared by Dharma Productions' Instagram, reacted to the error. 'Some intern is getting fired,' he wrote.

Some intern is getting fired 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Ay7Hns4rZL — Adnaan (@theadnaankhan) February 12, 2022

Deepika Padukone-starrer Gehraiyaan has received mixed responses from the masses and critics. While some are praising the complex love drama, others are panning the film for its dark, illogical take on relationships. Gehraiyaan is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.