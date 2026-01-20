Dharmendra and Hema Malini sing Dariya Mein Phenk Do Chabi in unseen video months before his passing – Watch

Bollywood has seen many iconic love stories, but few have felt as timeless and genuine as those of Dharmendra and Hema Malini. Fondly known as Bollywood’s He-Man and Dream Girl, the couple ruled the silver screen with their unmatched chemistry, which later blossomed into a real-life romance. Decades after their biggest hits, their bond continues to move fans, and a recently resurfaced video proves just that.

An unseen clip from July 2025 has gone viral, showing Dharmendra and Hema Malini joyfully humming “Dariya Mein Phenk Do Chabi” from their 1981 film, Aas Paas. The video was recorded just four months before Dharmendra passed away in November 2025, making the moment even more emotional for admirers.

A song, a memory, a lifetime of love?

In the clip, the legendary couple can be seen twinning in purple, smiling and soaking in the music that once defined their era. The video was shared by RJ Anirudh Chawla, who met the couple while seeking blessings for his Canada concert tour and an upcoming book with Hema Malini.

Along with the video, Anirudh wrote, “Hello hi aay haay Diaries of the DREAM GIRL’S DREAM RUN CONCERT! TUM JO CHALE GAYE TO HOGI BADI KHARABI.. Kitne sahi alfaz Dharamji ke liye Unforgettable moments with Hema Malini ji and Dharmendra ji , as we sang their superhit song, DARIYA MEIN PHENK DO CHABI , from AAS PAAS together! This emotional musical meeting happened 4 months before Dharamji passed away, when I met him to take his blessings for my Canada Concert tour and Book with Hemaji in July 2025! TAB KYA PATA THA, UNSE AAKHRI MULAQAT HOGI! .”

What is Hema Malini’s upcoming concert about?

Talking about Hema Malini’s special concert tour, Anirudh added that it will be a nostalgic journey through her legendary films with Dharmendra. “Hemaji will share beautiful anecdotes of all her blockbuster films with Dharamji, including SHOLAY, SEETA AUR GEETA, THE BURNING TRAIN, ALIBABA AUR 40 CHOR, RAJA JANI, NAYA ZAMANA… HEMA MALINI KI KAHANI HEMA MALINI KI ZUBAANI WITH A SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO THE LEGENDARY DHARMENDRA JI.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RJ Anirudh Chawla Official (@rjanirudhchawla)

Why did this video touch so many hearts?

Fans flooded social media with emotional reactions. One wrote, “Miss you @aapkadharam jii so much ❤️,” while another commented, “Some moments are not content, they are heritage ❤️.” Many pointed out how their smiling faces reflected pure love, warmth and shared history.

Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, at his Mumbai residence due to age-related illness. While the legend may no longer be with us, moments like these ensure that his legacy, and his love story with Hema Malini, will live on forever.