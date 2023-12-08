Home

88 And Evergreen! Dharmendra’s Timeless On-Screen Chemistry With These Iconic Actors

As Dharmendra turns 88 today, a look at the list of actors who have shared best on-screen chemistry with the superstar.

Happy Birthday, Dharmendra: Dharmendra, often referred to as the ‘He-Man’ of Bollywood, has been a part of the industry for over six decades. His charismatic persona and ability to effortlessly portray diverse characters have made him a beloved actor among the masses. Dharmendra has worked in over 300 films and on his 88th birthday, here are a few films that show his chemistry with co-stars.

Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, two of the most talented veteran actors in the Bollywood industry, showcased their remarkable chemistry in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. We have seen their dynamic duo in Mardon Wali Baat, but their chemistry in this latest venture was simply captivating. Their brief kiss became the talking point of the town. Both actors bring their brilliance to the table, enhancing each other’s on-screen presence and creating indescribable magic.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini in Sholay

The iconic movie Sholay by Ramesh Sippy has been known for all of its characters equally, which is to be remembered for years to come. Dharmendra is not his usual self in this film but yet brilliant. The scenes when he is drunk and in love with Hema Malini, the scene when he consoles Iman Sahib after his son Ahmed is executed and his final revenge scene after his partner Jai’s death displays the star’s true talent. He brilliantly blends comedy with seriousness throughout.

Dharmendra and Sharmila Tagore in Satyakam

Dharmendra plays his role to perfection, never being out of the character. Whether in a humorous romantic, angry or serious mood he portrays his role of an idealist or crusader against injustice. His death scene is one of the finest pieces of acting ever exhibited on the Indian film screen. Satyakam-based on a true story penned by Narayan Sanyal, tells a restrained tale of an honest and upright young engineer played by Dharmendra. It was his career-best performance with Sharmila Tagore. The film was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee.

Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan in Chupke Chupke

Chupke Chupke is a remake of the Bengali film Chhadmabeshi, it was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. It stars Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Om Prakash, Usha Kiran, David Abraham Cheulkar, Asrani and Keshto Mukherjee. Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra’s chemistry in the movie came out so well that they were cast in so many other movies together after this one.

Dharmendra with Rakhee in Jeevan Mrityu

Dharmendra played dual role in the 1970 film. This was the film that established him as a versatile actor in the eyes of the masses. In the movie, He-man essayed the role of a dedicated bank employee who is framed by his friends in a conspiracy. Rakhee and his song ‘Jhilmil Sitaron Ka Aangan Hoga’ from the film still feels fresh.

Dharmendra with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in Apne

Apne is the first film to feature Dharmendra and his real-life sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol together. Previously Sunny and Bobby had worked together in Dillagi. Dharmendra along with his sons was very real on screen as it appeared to the fans and loved the trio. The film by Anil Sharma felt the glimpses of the Deol family and the love they share.

Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha in Dost

Dost stars Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Shatrughan Sinha, Asit Sen and Rehman. Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha for the first time showed their amazing on-screen chemistry in this 1974 film. It was the comfort between them that was loved and appreciated by all their fans.

India.com wishes veteran actor Dharmendra a very happy birthday!

India.com wishes veteran actor Dharmendra a very happy birthday!