Dharmendra Changes His Name at 88, Fans Notice Big Change in Credits of ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’

Dharmendra has been referred to as Dharmendra with fondness over his career. Fans were surprised and inquisitive about this latest change that included his middle and last names.

Watching the most recent film ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,’ starring Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor, surprised fans of Bollywood legend Dharmendra. Amidst the thrill of the film’s opening titles, people saw a minute but noteworthy alteration: Dharmendra’s name had suddenly been altered to Dharmendra Singh Deol. What? Really? Yes, you read that right. The legendary actor has been a mainstay of Indian cinema for many years, winning audiences over with his charisma and skill ever since making his feature debut in 1960’s ‘Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere.’

Given that Dharmendra Singh Deol was born Dharam Singh Deol to parents Kewal Kishan Singh Deol and Satwant Kaur, his choice, at the age of 88, to accept his full name has left his fans wondering and predicting. Dharmendra’s mother was a stay-at-home mom, while his father was a headmaster, according to an Indian Express report. The legendary actor shifted to Mumbai to pursue his acting career after growing up in the Punjabi town of Sahnewal. Dharmendra renounced his middle and last name while entering the film business. But when his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol decided to pursue careers as actors, they decided to keep the family’s last name.

Fans’ enthusiasm hasn’t diminished despite the lack of an official notice regarding this transition; they still admire the great actor.

Regarding his career, Dharmendra has been appearing in big-screen productions quite a bit. Alongside Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, he appeared in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.’ Everyone enjoyed his performance. Karan Johar was the director of the film starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Dharmendra will now appear in Ikkis alongside Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan. Sriram Raghavan is the director of this movie. He’s working on Apne 2 as well. With the movie, the audience will get to see Sunny Deol again on the big screen after Gadar 2 success.

