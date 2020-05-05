Updating fans of his lockdown activities, veteran actor Dharmendra Deol was seen enjoying Tuesday morning in his farms. The Sholay actor took to Twitter where he shared a glimpse from his morning routine as he watered the plants in his lush garden. In the video, the 84-year-old actor is seen wearing a hat as he waters the plants in his farmhouse. After which he says, “Hello friends, watering plants also is a good exercise, and I do it for half-an-hour daily,” while he is seen having breakfast. He said, “This half parantha and good tea, make my day.” Also Read - Recently Opened Dharmendra-Franchised 'He-Man' Outlet in Haryana Sealed

The legend advised people to practise social distancing to get rid of COVID-19 faster. He wrote, “With love to you all. Be happy healthy and strong. Social distance, to get rid of korona faster. please please please.” Also Read - Dharmendra Launches Second Restaurant 'He-Man Dhaba' With Farm-To-Fork Theme

Watch the video:

The Yamla Pagla Deewana actor has been using social media platforms to raise awareness about the importance of social-distancing during these trying times. Earlier, the star was seen joyfully flaunting the fruits of his farms. Dharmendra Deol through a video message extended his love and prayers to everyone and urged them to stay safe during the coronavirus crises.

He also announced that is currently staying at his farmhouse, where he had reached before the lockdown was announced.

(With inputs from ANI)