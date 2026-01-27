Home

Dharmendra gets Padma Vibhushan after his death, Anil Sharma wishes he had received it earlier: ‘He could have accepted it himself’

Dharmendra gets Padma Vibhushan after his death; read what Anil Sharma said about his honour.

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, awards are often seen as the ultimate measure of success. But there are some legends whose legacy rises far above trophies and titles. One such timeless icon is Dharmendra, whose contribution to Indian cinema remains unmatched, with or without formal recognition. However, recently, the Government of India announced the Padma Awards for 2026 and honoured Dharmendra with the Padma Vibhushan.

Padma Vibhushan That Came with Mixed Emotions

Known as the country’s second-highest civilian award, the moment of honour arrived with an amalgamation of joy and sorrow. The honour was conferred posthumously, as the legendary actor took his last breath on November 24, 2025. While everybody was happy to hear about this moment, many felt that this moment should have arrived earlier, when he was alive to receive it himself and share the moment with his admirers.

Anil Sharma’s Emotional Reaction

Filmmaker Anil Sharma, who shared a close professional bond with Dharmendra, also felt the same. Taking to X, he wrote, “Heartfelt congratulations to every admirer of @aapkadharam ji on his #PadmaVibhushan. One only wishes this honour had come earlier, when he could have accepted it himself… the joy would have been immeasurable.”

“Some Legacies Rise Above Awards”

Anil Sharma further added, “Yet the truth remains… some legacies rise above awards. The love, respect, and admiration Dharam ji received from generations is far greater than any title, medal, or any award.”

Remembering Dharmendra’s Final Days

Taking his last breath at the age of 89, Dharmendra passed away on 24th November after battling a prolonged illness at his Mumbai residence. He was cremated in Mumbai on November 25, and several members of the film industry came in attendance during his funeral to pay their last respects. His final on-screen appearance was in Ikkis, released on January 1, marking a poignant farewell.

A Journey That Shaped Hindi Cinema

From his debut in Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960 to becoming a box-office force with Haqeeqat, Dharmendra’s career was nothing short of iconic. He delivered several blockbuster hits like Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Dharam Veer and Yaadon Ki Baaraat, each film strengthening his legendary status.

A Tribute That Lives Forever

The Padma Vibhushan stands today as a national salute to Dharmendra’s unparalleled contribution to Indian cinema. While he is no longer with us today, he will always be alive in our thoughts through his work, legacy and the warmth he carried.

