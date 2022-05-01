Actor Dharmendra Released From ICU: Veteran Actor Dharmendra was recently released from hospital after being admitted for four days. According to recent media reports, the veteran actor was admitted to the hospital and kept under intensive care unit a couple of days back. The reasons for Dharmendra’s hospitalization not yet known. According to an ETimes report, the actor will be kept under observation for the next few days and will be discharged after that.Also Read - Anupamaa Actor Rupali Ganguly's Father Had To Sell House After Film With Dharmendra Got Delayed

Sunny Deol Spends Time With Dad!

Earlier, on May 1, Dharmendra’s eldest son Sunny Deol visited him at the hospital and spent time with him. The veteran’s health has shown some signs of improvement. In January 2022, Dharmendra dropped a video of himself in which he was seen getting the precautionary dose of the Covid-19 vaccines. “Friends, humble request, please take the booster dose,” he wrote. His daughter Esha Deol commented, “Love you papa.” Check out this tweet by the veteran actor: Also Read - Women's Day 2022: Esha Deol Speaks on 'Living Life on Own Terms' And How She 'Stood Her Ground'

Friends, humble request 🙏 please take the booster dose. pic.twitter.com/ES0vcJtQww — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) January 12, 2022

On the work front Dharmndra reunites with his Guddi co-star Jaya Bachchan for Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Shabana Azmi.

