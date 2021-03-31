Mumbai: Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol on Wednesday introduced his grandchild Rajveer Deol, Bobby Deol‘s son, to the world of cinema and announced his debut project with filmmaker Avnish Barjatya’s first movie as a director. The Sholay actor took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures featuring Rajveer. He urged his fans to shower love on Rajveer and Avnish as they step into the world of Indian cinema. The title of the film is still kept under wraps. Also Read - Dharmendra Talks About Heartbreak And How He Feels Bad, Fans Show Concern

Dharmendra wrote: "Introducing my grandson #RajveerDeol to the world of cinema along with @avnish.barjatya directorial debut. I humbly request you all to shower the same love and affection on both the kids as you have on me. Good luck and Godbless✨❤️#Rajshrifilms #barjatyas #Deols #rajveerdeol". Celebrity followers including Bobby Deol and more than 50,000 fans liked the post. Scores of fans sent in congratulatory messages in the comments section for the debut project. Kapil Sharma too wished for his best. He wrote: May god give him all the happiness of this world paji 🤗🙏 lots of love n best wishes to dear #rajveer ❤️".

Proud father Bobby Deol, also took to social media to share the good news. “On the way to realise his dream … Rajshri Productions proudly announces the collaboration of Rajveer Deol and Avnish Barjatya in a coming-of-age love story. A beautiful journey awaits ahead. #SoorajBarjatya #RajveerDeol”.

Rajveer is Sunny Deol’s younger son. Earlier in 2019, the Gadar actor’s elder son Karan Deol had made his Bollywood romantic-drama film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas opposite Sahher Bambba.With Rajveer, filmmaker Suraj Barjatya’s son Avnish Barjatya is also venturing into Indian cinema with the untitled directorial project.