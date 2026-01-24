Border 2 credits Sunny Deol as ‘Dharmendra ji ka beta’, fans say ‘What a perfect tribute’

Home

‘Dharmendra ji ka beta’ credit for Sunny Deol in Border 2 wins hearts, fans say ‘What a beautiful tribute’

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, where usually the controversies and stardom usually take centre stage, sometimes it’s the smallest gesture that leaves the biggest impact. One such similar situation recently happened when Border 2 hit the screens. As the audience was all geared up to see the grand spectacle and powerful performance, it was the deeply personal tribute in the film’s opening credits that touched everyone’s heart. Honouring late father, Dharmendra, Sunny Deol was introduced in the credit roll not just as a star, but as “Dharmendra ji ka beta.” This emotional homage soon created a buzz and also spoke volumes about legacy, respect and love.

Sunny Deol credited as ‘Dharmendra ji ka beta’

In Border 2, Sunny has been credited as ‘Dharmendra ji ka beta’ (Dharmendra’s son) in the film’s opening credits. Fans were quick to notice this. Posting a picture of Dharmendra and Sunny, a fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Wow, what a tribute to the late Dharmendra Ji by #Border2 team. Sunny Deol is introduced as ‘Dharmendra ka Beta’ at the start of movie credits.”

The same post added, “Some people can say isme kya wo beta hi to hai, but empathic people will understand the core of the emotion.”

Another user wrote, “Highlight of #Border2 sunny deol introduced as Dharmendra ji ka beta.”

Another praised his performance despite his age, writing, “At the age of 68, #SunnyDeol ROARS like a lion. Dharmendra Ji Ka Beta is nailing it. (Well, that’s how he’s been introduced).”

One fan even commented, “What a perfect tribute to Dharam ji. #Border2.”

A tribute that struck an emotional chord

What could have just another opening soon turned into a moment of emotional homage and respect. The credit roll did not just state that Sunny is Dharmendra’s son, rather it spoke about their love and bond and how Sunny decided honour the legacy of his father, who redefined Indian cinema.

The tribute stood out because it wasn’t loud or dramatic. It was subtle, dignified and deeply personal.

About Border 2

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series Films and JP Films, Borderv 2 is a war drama and a sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border. It is set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971. Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana star in it.

The film collected Rs 30 crore in India on its opening day, proving Sunny Deol’s enduring box office pull.

Remembering Dharmendra

Dharmendra took his last breath on November 24, 2025, days ahead of his 90th birthday on December 8. The veteran actor in and out of Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital before that, as he was battling with prolonged age-related illness. His last film, Ikkis, was released in theatres on January 1.

A legacy carried forward

Sunny being credited as “Dharmendra ji ka beta” wasn’t just a line on screen. It was a reminder that legends never fade. They live on through their work, their memories, and through the generations that follow.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.