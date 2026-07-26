Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation as Union Education Minister leaves Ranvir Shorey disappointed: ‘Streets were held hostage…’

Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Union Education Minister has triggered mixed reactions across the country. While many welcomed the move, actor Ranvir Shorey questioned the timing of the decision, saying the government had ended up upsetting its own supporters without winning over its critics.

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Ranvir Shorey reacts to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Education Minister (PC: Twitter)

Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation as Union Education Minister has become one of the biggest talking points in the country, with political leaders, students, and public figures sharing sharply different views. While many people saw the move as a response to weeks of protests over the NEET controversy, not everyone agreed with how events unfolded. Among those who voiced a different opinion was actor Ranvir Shorey, whose remarks on social media quickly caught attention. Instead of celebrating the resignation, Shorey questioned the government’s handling of the situation and argued that the decision came far too late. His comments have now added another layer to the ongoing public conversation surrounding the minister’s exit.

Ranvir Shorey reacts to Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation as Education Minister

Soon after news of Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation became public, Ranvir Shorey took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his reaction. The actor suggested that the government’s decision had failed to satisfy its critics while also disappointing many of its own supporters.

In one of his X post, Shorey remarked that the government had “managed to win over none of its enemies, and disenchant a lot of its supporters,” describing the move as a “masterstroke” in a sarcastic tone. He wrote, “And in one swift move the Modi govt has managed to win over none of its enemies, and disenchant a lot of its supporters. #masterstroke”

And in one swift move the Modi govt has managed to win over none of its enemies, and disenchant a lot of its supporters. #masterstroke

pic.twitter.com/5OCPe34J3F — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 25, 2026

When one of the X users asked him, “Bro you think it was right that he resigned??”, he replied, “Yes, but should have done it before the streets were held hostage. Now it seems supporters will not be heard, but “cockroaches” on streets will!”

Yes, but should have done it before the streets were held hostage. Now it seems supporters will not be heard, but “cockroaches” on streets will! ‍♂️ https://t.co/OGwcUXxkO8 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 25, 2026

Dharmendra Pradhan resigns after weeks of student protests

Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following weeks of nationwide student protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) over the alleged NEET examination irregularities. The student-led movement had demanded greater accountability from the Centre, with Pradhan’s resignation emerging as one of its core demands. After days of mounting public pressure and demonstrations across several cities, the government eventually accepted his resignation.

In his resignation letter, Pradhan said he had always placed students and the country’s interests first. He added that stepping down was intended to prevent further unrest and ensure students could return their focus to education without prolonged uncertainty.

Mixed reactions continue as debate grows

The resignation has sparked a wide range of reactions across political and public circles. While many welcomed it as a step towards accountability after the education controversy, others, including Ranvir Shorey and actress Tara Deshpande, questioned whether the decision should have come much earlier and whether the handling of the protests had sent the right message.

Bollywood celebrities react to Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

Many Bollywood celebrities have extended their support to the student movement, both online and on the ground. Veteran actors Prakash Raj, Shabana Azmi, and rapper Hanumankind joined protesters in Delhi, lending their voices to the growing demand for accountability. Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra expressed solidarity through social media posts, applauding the students’ persistence.

In Mumbai, actors Gurfateh Pirzada, Pratibha Ranta, Shalini Pandey, Manav Kaul, rapper Raftaar, and several others participated in demonstrations, highlighting the film industry’s increasing support for the youth-led movement. The widespread backing from celebrities has amplified the protests, bringing greater national attention to the students’ demands.