Dharmendra Pradhan resignation: Prakash Raj hails student protesters as Education Minister resigns, ‘My dear cockroaches…’

Prakash Raj responded to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation with a message supporting student protesters and acknowledging the efforts of the CJP and Sonam Wangchuk.

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Prakash Raj celebrates Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation (PC: Twitter)

The resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan sparked reactions from several public figures with actor Prakash Raj sharing a message in support of the student protesters. Raj, who had actively participated in the Delhi protest movement, praised those who raised their voices over concerns linked to competitive examinations. His reaction came shortly after Pradhan announced that he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The actor’s statement highlighted the role of young protesters and activists, including Sonam Wangchuk and members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) who had been demanding accountability.

Prakash Raj congratulates protesters after Dharmendra Pradhan steps down

After Dharmendra Pradhan shared news of his resignation on social media Prakash Raj posted a message congratulating the protesters. The actor wrote, “Congratulations, my dear Cockroaches. Dear Sonam Wangchuk sir and every single one who stood by the youth. You have proved that you can bring a regime down to its knees.”

Prakash Raj had been associated with the protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar from the beginning and extended his support to the movement. His latest message praised the determination of those involved and acknowledged their efforts in highlighting student-related concerns.

See viral post of Prakash Raj here

Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️ my Dear Cockroaches.. Dear Sonam wangchuk sir and every single one who stood by the youth . You Have proved that you can bring a regime down to its knees . #justasking pic.twitter.com/efMYgbzxlf — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) July 25, 2026

Social media users respond to Prakash Raj’s message

Prakash Raj’s post received strong reactions from users on social media. Many people appreciated his support for the youth movement and thanked him for standing with the protesters.

One user congratulated Gen Z members and citizens who participated in the CJP-led movement while expressing that the campaign would continue. Another user praised Raj for being present on the ground during the demonstrations and recalled his support during tense moments involving protesters and authorities.

Several users also credited the actor for encouraging the movement and described him as one of the public figures who supported the concerns raised by students.

Other celebrities react to Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

Following Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation announcement several personalities from the entertainment industry joined the conversation. Priyanka Chopra, Vaani Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and other celebrities shared reactions or engaged with posts related to the development.

The issue had already attracted attention from the film industry in recent days as celebrities expressed concern over student protests and examination-related issues. The resignation further increased discussions online with many waiting to see how other public figures would respond.

Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation statement

Dharmendra Pradhan announced that he had submitted his resignation while expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his guidance and support. In his statement he also thanked colleagues in the Council of Ministers along with officials and staff members of the Education Ministry.

The resignation followed weeks of protests over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations including the NEET-UG medical entrance examination. Protesters demanded accountability and reforms in the examination system while raising concerns about the impact of such issues on students.

See Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation statement here

CJP protest and the demands raised by students

The protest movement led by the Cockroach Janta Party gained attention after demonstrations were organised at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. What began as a satirical political campaign developed into a larger student-focused movement with demands related to transparency and accountability.

The resignation of the Education Minister became a major moment for protesters who celebrated the development. However the movement continued as activists called for further action including support for affected students and stronger measures to address concerns surrounding examination management.

The protests also saw heightened security arrangements in Delhi as authorities managed large gatherings. The CJP and other participants continued to push for their remaining demands while maintaining that student welfare and accountability should remain at the centre of the discussion.