Dharmendra Pradhan resignation: Priyanka Chopra, Vaani Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and more REACT as Education Minister resigns

Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation follows sustained protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where demonstrators demanded accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET-UG exam.

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Celebrities welcome Dharmendra Pradhan's exit as Education Minister (PC: Twitter)

Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation as Union Education Minister on Saturday after days of intense public debate over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations. In a statement shared on July 25, he said he had submitted his resignation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and admitted that the developments of the past 10 days had left him saddened. His decision came as protests demanding accountability continued to gain momentum with student activists and several public figures closely following the situation. Soon after the announcement, social media witnessed a wave of reactions from celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Vaani Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Samay Raina, Vir Das and many others who shared their views online.

Dharmendra Pradhan confirms resignation

Dharmendra Pradhan said he had accepted responsibility for the controversy from the beginning and maintained that his priority was to protect the future of students. While announcing his resignation he stated that his biggest concern during the crisis was to ensure that examinations for more than two million students were conducted smoothly. He also said he never tried to distance himself from the issue and remained committed to ensuring that deserving students were not affected because of the examination controversy.

The resignation comes after increasing political pressure and public criticism over alleged irregularities in major entrance examinations especially the NEET-UG medical entrance test.

Celebrities react after the announcement

The resignation quickly became one of the biggest talking points online with several celebrities joining the discussion. Priyanka Chopra reacted to journalist Faye D’Souza’s social media post by leaving clapping red heart and raised hands emojis in the comments section which many interpreted as support for the message.

Vaani Kapoor also shared a heartfelt note writing, “For every student who kept pushing kept questioning and kept hoping.. this moment is for you.” Sonakshi Sinha was among the well-known personalities who reacted as conversations around student concerns continued across social media platforms. Comedian Samay Raina also joined the online discussion as the resignation dominated public discourse. Other celebrities including Vir Das, Dia Mirza, Vijay Varma, Tahira Kashyap, Sanya Mahotra and Raftaar also posted to celebrate the victory of students.

See celebrities’ reactions here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

Why were protests taking place?

The protests were led by members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) a newly formed satirical political group. Since June the group had been holding a sit-in at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar demanding accountability and reforms in the examination system.

The protesters called for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation while raising concerns over the handling of competitive examinations. Demonstrations attracted attention from students activists and citizens who wanted greater transparency in the examination process.

During a major protest held on July 20, thousands of demonstrators gathered in Delhi demanding a more student-friendly approach. The protest saw heavy security deployment and reports of clashes between protesters and police. Authorities reportedly used tear gas and carried out a lathi-charge after tensions escalated.