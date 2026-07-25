Dharmendra Pradhan resignation: Shabana Azmi expresses pride in youth after Education Minister resigns, says ‘Constitution is our…’

Shabana Azmi reacted to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation by appreciating the efforts of young protesters and acknowledging their role in bringing attention to issues surrounding accountability and public participation.

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Shabana Azmi lauds youth movement (PC: Twitter)

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi reacted to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan by expressing her support for students who had been protesting over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations. She praised the determination of young protesters and said their movement reflected the importance of democratic values. Azmi described the resignation as an important moment but added that it was only the beginning of a larger fight for reforms. Her comments came after weeks of demonstrations demanding accountability and changes in the education system.

Shabana Azmi praises youth movement after Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

Following Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation on Saturday, Shabana Azmi shared her appreciation for the students who continued to raise their concerns. Speaking about the development with PTI, the actor said she felt proud of the youth and was humbled by their efforts.

“So proud of our youth. I am truly humbled. Thank you for showing us that our Constitution is our greatest strength,” Azmi told PTI. She highlighted that the students’ movement showed the power of constitutional rights and public participation. However, she also made it clear that the resignation should not be seen as the final outcome of the protest.

Actor says resignation is only the first step

Shabana Azmi stated that the students’ struggle must continue until larger changes are made in the education system. According to her, the resignation represents progress but more work is needed to address the concerns raised by students.

“It is the first step towards the students’ victory. But the resistance must continue till the educational system is overhauled and all demands are met,” she said. Azmi has been one of the prominent voices from the film industry supporting the student movement. Earlier, she had joined the protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to show solidarity with demonstrators and criticised the action taken against protesters.

Why were students protesting?

The protests began at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on June 20 over allegations of paper leaks and irregularities in competitive examinations. The movement was led by members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a newly formed satirical political group that demanded accountability in the examination system.

The protesters questioned the handling of major competitive exams like NEET, demanding transparency, structural reforms, and accountability. Prominent activist Sonam Wangchuk strongly backed these calls, urging authorities to address alleged systemic failures. His support brought widespread attention to the plight of lakhs of students who dedicated years preparing for these crucial examinations.

On July 20, during “Chalo Sansad” march, a large gathering took place in Delhi where protesters demanded a more student-focused approach. The situation became tense as security forces were deployed and reports emerged of clashes between protesters and police. Authorities reportedly used tear gas, batons and water cannons to control the crowd.

Azmi’s continued support for student concerns

Shabana Azmi had planned to participate in a student protest in Mumbai but could not attend after being diagnosed with swine flu. Despite this, she continued to express support for the movement and urged that discussions around education reforms should move forward.

Her latest statement added to the growing number of reactions from public figures who have addressed the concerns raised by students. As the debate continues, attention remains focused on possible reforms and steps to improve transparency in competitive examinations.