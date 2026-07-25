Dharmendra Pradhan resignation: Sonakshi Sinha reacts to Education Minister’s exit, salutes Gen Z’s efforts, ‘Aap jaante nahi…’

Sonakshi Sinha praised Gen Z for their confidence and efforts while sharing a light-hearted apology video on social media. The actor admitted she had underestimated the generation and thanked them for proving their strength.

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Sonakshi Sinha's playful apology to Gen Z wins attention (PC: Instagram)

Sonakshi Sinha shared a heartfelt yet playful message for Gen Z after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation. The actress posted a video on Instagram where she praised the younger generation for their determination and admitted that she had underestimated their potential earlier. Known for supporting the student movement, Sonakshi celebrated what she described as a powerful moment for young voices. Her fun apology video quickly caught attention as she thanked Gen Z and expressed pride in their efforts following the recent developments surrounding the education sector.

Sonakshi Sinha praises Gen Z after Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

Soon after Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation on Saturday, Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram to share her reaction. In the video, the actress appeared excited while addressing Gen Z and appreciating their role in bringing attention to student-related concerns.

Sonakshi said, “Aap jaante nahi ho, aapne aaj kya kiya hai? I am an artist bro, but Gen Z is the art!!!” She further admitted that she had earlier taken the younger generation lightly and questioned their ability to bring change. The actress added that she had underestimated Gen Z’s determination and said their actions had surprised her. Her message reflected admiration for the confidence and persistence shown by young protesters.

Actress apologises to Gen Z in a playful video

After praising the younger generation, Sonakshi gave a light-hearted apology by holding her ears and doing sit-ups. She jokingly accepted that her earlier opinion about Gen Z was wrong and celebrated their achievements.

She said, “Never again!!! Salute… salute! Look at me now, I want to be you. I want to be Gen Z. What have you all done yaar? Unbelievable, unbelievable!” The video received attention on social media as fans reacted to her humorous way of acknowledging the efforts of young protesters.

Sonakshi shares proud message in Instagram caption

Along with the video, Sonakshi clarified that her message came from a place of appreciation. She wrote that she was proud of Gen Z and thanked them for their efforts. The actress also added a playful note in her caption saying, “Brb now… millennial sathiya gayi hai. 25.07.2026. What a day!!!”

Sonakshi had earlier been among the Bollywood personalities who openly supported the student protests and showed solidarity with concerns raised by protesters including those connected with Sonam Wangchuk‘s hunger strike.

See Sonakshi Sinha’s heartwarming post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Dharmendra Pradhan announces resignation

Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation as Education Minister after facing pressure over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations. In his statement, he said he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed gratitude for the support he received during his tenure.

The resignation came after weeks of protests led by Abhijeet Dipke‘s Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. Protesters had demanded accountability over examination-related issues and called for reforms in the education system.

CJP movement and Gen Z’s remarkable role in protests

The student-led movement gained attention in July 2026 as young protesters raised concerns over NEET examinationS transparency and alleged paper leaks. The campaign, supported by activists including Sonam Wangchuk, became a major topic of discussion across social media platforms. The protests intensified during July with demonstrations at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, where students and supporters demanded accountability and reforms in the education system.

The protests saw strong participation from students and young citizens who used digital campaigns and public demonstrations like creative memes and reels to highlight their demands. On July 20, 2026, a major “Chalo Sansad” march towards Parliament was organised as part of the movement, leading to heightened security arrangements and clashes between protesters and authorities.

The Jantar Mantar demonstrations became a symbol of youth participation and calls for greater transparency and accountability in the education system which led protests across different cities including Mumbai, Indore, Lucknow, Kerala, Patna and Ranchi.