Dharmendra on Jaya Bachchan Having a Huge Crush on Him During Guddi Film Shoot. He said, "I still cherish the wonderful moments".

Veteran actor Dharmendra is eagerly anticipating the release of his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The esteemed actor reunites with his Guddi co-star, Jaya Bachchan, in this Karan Johar directorial. Recently, during an interview, Dharmendra reminisced about his experience working with Jaya and Shabana Azmi in RRKPK. It is worth noting that Jaya Bachchan had previously admitted to having a crush on Dharmendra.

In a conversation with Zoom, Dharmendra fondly recalled how Jaya Bachchan held great affection for him and even had a crush on him. The actress would playfully hide behind the sofa whenever Dharmendra appeared on set. Dharmendra responded to this revelation, stating, “This is a reflection of her love and respect. I have known Jaya and Amitabh for a very long time. I still cherish the wonderful moments we shared while filming Sholay.”

Meanwhile, the veteran actors reunite in Karan’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani after their previous collaborations in ‘Sholay’ and ‘Guddi’. The film features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, making it an eagerly awaited family entertainer. According to media reports, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan make special cameo appearances in the movie.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani signifies Karan Johar’s return as a director after a hiatus of seven years since his last directorial venture, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The aforementioned film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Fawad Khan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

