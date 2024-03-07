Home

Dharmendra Recovering From Injury at Family Event? Here’s What We Know

Dharmendra is recovering from an injury at a family function. The veteran actor was reportedly unwell for two weeks.

Dharmendra Recovering From Injury at Family Event? Here's What We Know (Picture Credit: Dharmendra/Twitter)

Dharmendra‘s fans became concerned when he revealed via Twitter that he had trouble falling asleep. Even though he eventually removed the picture, many were talking about the exhausted-looking photo of him. When a fan inquired about his leg, the actor answered, “Mera takhna fracture ho gaya. Aap sab ki duaon se jaldi tandurust ho jaoonga.” After suffering an accident two weeks ago, Dharmendra has not been feeling well, but he is thankfully on the path to recovery, according to the Hindustan Times report. A source has been quoted as saying, “He has been under the weather for the past two weeks, and that was visible on his face in the picture,”

Talking about the 88-year-old actor’s injury at length, the source added, “He went to a family wedding with his family, including Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, recently in Udaipur. That’s where he got injured, and his health took a toll. He hurt his back and leg while dancing. And his health also suffered because of exertion and old age.”

Dharmendra became extremely tired which is why the leg injury got worse. But for now, the veteran star is doing well and is making progress toward his recovery. He’s slowing down now and putting his whole attention on his health, revealed the source. “In fact, he is taking it slow now and focusing on his health completely,” concluded the source.

On the work front, Dharmendra recently appeared in the romantic comedy ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,’ starring Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor. Despite a sluggish beginning, positive word-of-mouth from viewers helped the movie become a commercial success. The veteran actor also starred in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which came out in 2023. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the Karan Johar-helmed movie made Rs 143.50 crore in lifetime revenue in India. His next appearance will be in Sriram Raghavan’s forthcoming movie Ekkis, which stars Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan.

