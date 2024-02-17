Home

Entertainment

Esha-Bharath Divorce: Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra was 'sad' to know about daughter Esha Deol separation with Bharath Takhatni. Now a recent report claimed that Dharmendra wants the couple to rethink about their divroce looking at their children's future. Read along.

Mumbai: Dharmedra’s daughter Esha Deol has been part of the headlines ever since Esha’s divorce rumours sparked on social media. Now after being together for almost 11 years, the couple decided to part ways. Now a source close to the family claimed that Dharmendra who is the father of Esha was ‘sad’ when he came to know about her daughter’s separation and he also wants her daughter to reconsider her decision to part ways with the businessman, Bharat Takhatni. Read along.

Dharmendra Wants Esha and Bharat To ‘Rethink’ About Separation

An exclusive report covered by Bollywoodlife claimed that one of the insiders revealed, “No parents can be happy seeing their children’s family being broken. Even Dharmendra ji is a father and one can understand his pain. It’s not that he is against his daughter’s decision to get separated but wants her to rethink over it (sic).”

The source given to the media house also claimed that Bharat Takhatni is still a close associate of the Deol family. The report claimed that Dharmendra wanted the couple to reconsider their decision to part ways as it could adversely affect their kid’s future. The report read, “Esha and Bharat both respect Dharmendra immensely. He is like a son to the Deol family, while Esha is the apple of the eye of father Dharmendra and he wants her to be happy always. As her family is getting hooked, he is indeed sad, and that’s the reason he wants them to reconsider getting separated. Esha and Bharat have two daughters Radhya and Miraya. They are very close to their grandparents paternal and maternal. Separation affects the kids badly and hence Dharamji feels if the marriage can be saved they should (sic).”

‘We Have Mutually Decided To Part Reads Esha Deol’s Statement

It is to be noted that Esah Deol and Bharat Takhatni haven’t got divorced legally although the couple decided to get separated. For the unknown Eash Deol got married to Bharat in 2012. A statement given by Easha and Bharat read, “The statement shared by Esha and Bharat reads, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children are and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected (sic).”

Do you think Dharmedra’s advice will be taken to reconsider Esha Deol’s and Bharat Takhatni’s separation? What are your thoughts on this subject?

