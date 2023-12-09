Home

Dharmendra’s 88th Birthday Bash: Hema Malini’s Adorable Kiss Sparks Fans Love For The ‘Evergreen Jodi’- See PICS

On Saturday, Hema Malini shared heartwarming moments with hubby Dharmendra and daughters Esha and Ahanna, celebrating actor's 88th birthday.

Hema Malini, on the occasion of her husband, actor Dharmendra‘s 88th birthday, shared a few glimpses of the heartwarming celebration with her family. The veteran duo was captured with their daughters Esha and Ahana Deol. In the pictures shared by Hema, the actress is seen sharing a sweet moment with Dharmendra and planting a soft kiss on his cheek.

The pictures shared on social media not only reflected the love between the iconic couple but also showcased the joyous atmosphere of the celebration. In the first two slides, Hema Malini posed with her hubby Dharmendra. Then, other 3rd and 4th pictures showed Esha and Ahana smiling with their father. The caption was stated simply, ‘Taken Today’ letting the heartwarming moments speak for themselves.

HEMA MALINI SHARES INSIDE PICS FROM DHARMENDRA’S 88TH BIRTHDAY

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)

The adorable pictures captured fans’ hearts and they couldn’t wait to compliment the couple. One user wrote, ‘You both are evergreen’, another said, ‘Nazar na Lage.’ In his previous birthday wish for him, Hema wrote, “❤️Wishing my dearest life partner of many years, a very happy, healthy and joyful birthday. 🙏 May you have all the love your heart can hold, all the happiness a day can bring, and all the blessings a life can unfold. I just want to say: I hope you can see how special you are to me. Happy birthday to my love!.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)

Earlier this day, Dharmendra took to his social media to thank his well-wishers for the great gesture and love showered to him on his birthday. Holding a potted plant in his hands and wearing a safa, he said, “I have been receiving such beautiful wishes and gifts from several villages, from everywhere. This turban, I am wearing it and seeing how I look. It is all filled with so much love and I am looking good. It is all your love, thank you for it, stay happy and healthy, I am sending you my heartiest love. Love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

Dharmendra also appears to have celebrated his 88th birthday with his first wife Prakash Kaur and sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. The veteran actor was last seen in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani. The film featured Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan And Shabana Azmi in their Key roles.

