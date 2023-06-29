Dharmendra’s Special Note For Hema Malini And Daughters After Karan Deol’s Marriage

Home

Dharmendra's moving message for wife Hema Malini and daughters Ahana and Esha scream goals from miles away. Reacting to the post, Esha dropped a red heart under the post.

Veteran actor Dharmendra has been actively engaging with his fans on social media. Recently, Dharmendra was pictured having a gala time at his grandson’s wedding. However, the legendary actor has now taken to social media to express his emotions. He has shared a heartfelt message for his wife Hema Malini, and their daughters Ahana and Esha Deol. The absence of Hema and their daughters at Karan’s wedding has caught the attention of many.

Dharmendra’s Emotional Message to Hema Malini and Daughters Ahana and Esha Deol

On Wednesday evening, Dharmendra took to his Instagram account and posted a heartwarming throwback picture with his daughter Esha. The photo captured a lovely moment between the father-daughter duo. In addition to sharing the picture, Dharmendra penned a heartfelt message, disclosing his current health condition. His note read, “Esha , Ahana , Hema and all my darling kids ……loving Takhtani’s and Vohra’s l love you and respect you all from the core of my heart……age and illness is telling upon me I could have spoken personally to to you ……..but 🙏”. Take a look at the touching post below:

Esha Deol’s Reply

Esha Deol responded to her father’s emotional note with a heartwarming gesture. She shared a picture of their family and expressed her love and support in a heartfelt caption. Esha Wrote, “Love you papa . You are the best. Love you unconditionally & you know that. Cheer up & always be happy & healthy. Love u 😘🧿” .

The personal life of veteran actor Dharmendra has frequently been a topic of conversation online. Particularly, after his marriage to Hema Malini while still being legally wedded to his first wife.

Dharmendra’s first wife, Prakash Kaur, has defended his decision to marry Hema Malini. Despite still being married to Prakash Kaur, Dharmendra reportedly tied the knot with Hema Malini without divorcing the former.



