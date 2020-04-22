Combining the best of musical styles for the first time to mark the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Earth Day Network dropped the song, Dharti Ma, sung in eight languages by Indian singers. “Dharti Ma” literally translates to Mother Earth. The song is a tribute to our planet, sung by some of the finest musicians of India including Shankar Mahadevan, Shweta Mohan, Abhay Jodhpurkar, Abhishek Raghuram, Bombay Jayashri, Hansraj Hans, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Mahesh Kale and MD Pallavi. Also Read - On 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, Let's Flood The World With Optimism, Hope, And Action

Elaborating on the thought behind this first ever musical tribute, the Regional Director Asia of Earth Day Network, Karuna Singh told a leading news agency, "Earth Day Network strongly believe that music unites people across borders, regardless of whether they speak the same language or not. In this moment of acute climate crisis, humanity needs to speak in one voice to protect our common home, Earth. The song is a gift to all who inhabit it. We hope it will inspire everyone to do their bit for the good of our common home."

Composed and performed by the artists before the nationwide lockdown, the nitty gritties were put together until recently through apps and software. Shankar Mahadevan shared, "This is a very special song for me and right from Carnatic classical, Hindustani, folk, Bengali, Punjabi to Marathi has been used in this beautiful rendition. I feel privileged and honoured that I was considered to be a part of this project where such eminent singers are contributing. This is a wonderful cause that is the need of the hour today."

While singer Bombay Jayashri Ramnath expressed the wish of “good health and wellbeing for the world” through the song, Kaushiki Chakraborty promoted it as an awareness for taking care of Mother Earth and leaving “a better planet for generations to come.”

April 22 marks Earth Day and the annual event is celebrated worldwide since 1970 to support environmental protection. This year, the theme for Earth Day is climate action. The enormous challenge is the most pressing topic for the 50th anniversary of Earth Day in 2020.