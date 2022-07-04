Kundali Bhagya fame actor Dheeraj Dhoopar and wife Vinny Arora who are expecting their first child together recently celebrated an intimate baby shower for close friends. Popular TV stars- Sanaya Irani with hubby Mohit Sehgal, Ridhi Dogra, Akshay Dogra and others attended the fun-filled bash and posted pictures online. All these friends of the parents-to-be, posed holding cute baby shower props and had a fun Sunday brunch together.Also Read - Anuj Kapadia Adjusts Saree Pleats For Kinjal, MaAn Fans Say 'Ye Banda Standards Bahot Bada Chuka Hai...' | Anupamaa Written Update, June 30

At her baby-shower mom-to-be Vinny Arora glowed in a beige floral printed ruffle dress.

Dheeraj-Vinny's close friend Gautam Hegde, who hosted the party wrote, "Today, we invited the sweetest people over to make them special for their baby shower but there was something so warm, so loving, so beautiful that transpired, intangibly that they seamlessly felt more than welcome in our hearts and lives! Vinny, I am going to be your partner in losing the post pregnancy weight and Dheeraj, you can count on me as a friend. Hoping to know more of you than the guy with awesome hair and the cutest dog and dimples! We are always here for you guys, shaam, raat, din aur dhoopar!

Sanaya Irani also shared adorable pics from the bash on social media and wrote: Celebrating these cuties @vinnyaroradhoopar @dheerajdhoopar and the cutie on it’s way 👶 ❤️❤️.

Meanwhile, Ridhi Dogra wrote, “Only love for my girl @vinnyaroradhoopar n boy @dheerajdhoopar. Your love story is one of my favorites and I’m always going to be there for you.”

Dheeraj Dhoopar and wife Vinny Arora had tied the knot in 2016 after dating for six years. The couple is going to welcome their first baby soon.