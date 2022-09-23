Dhoka Movie Review LIVE UPDATES: Dhokha: Round D Corner starring R. Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumar and Khushalii Kumar, hit the screens on September 24, Friday. The crime thriller film is directed by Kookie Gulati and produced by T-Series. Dhokha: Round D Corner is released in Hindi. The first reviews of the film are out on the basis of the first day first show across India. Dhoka has got bad reviews from the netizens and critics as they thought the director wasted Madhavan’s talent in the film. A social media user wrote, “Aparshakti Khurana trying to save a lost battle and the runtime that saves the audience a bit.” Another user said, “It’s a #Dhoka with Audience. With unrealistic Storyline, the film fails to connect. #KhushaliiKumar looks stunning but it’s not an ideal launch for her. Its #RMadhavan’s Weekest film. #AparshaktiKhurana fails to impress. Direction is big let down “.Also Read - National Cinema Day 2022: Book Brahmastra, Chup, Dhoka Movie Tickets Only in Rs 75

DHOKA MOVIE REVIEWS

#DhokhaRoundDCorner Review. It’s a #Dhoka with Audience. ⭐⭐

With unrealistic Storyline, the film fails to connect.#KhushaliiKumar looks stunning but it’s not an ideal launch for her.

Its #RMadhavan‘s Weekest film.#AparshaktiKhurana fails to impress.

Direction is big let down pic.twitter.com/ruFZb1ykDC — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) September 22, 2022

