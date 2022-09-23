Sanchi (Khushalii Kumar) and Sinha (R. Madhavan)’s facade of a happy marriage crumbles when terrorist Gul (Aparshakti Khurana) enters their apartment and takes Sanchi hostage. The more Inspector Malik (Darshan Kumaar) tries to resolve the situation, the more he and the audience are drawn into diverging perspectives of what’s really unfolding Also Read - R Madhavan Reacts to Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Failure, Bollywood Vs South - Here's What he Said

WHAT’S HOT

Full credit to Kookie Gulati and Neeraj Singh for the numerous twists and turns they weave into their screenplay and for how none of them seep into over-the-top territory, keeping you on your toes to the very end. Further credit to Kookie Gulati for directing the heck out of this screenplay – a narrative from multiple perspectives with the twists being balanced on a tightrope could’ve so easily fallen off the tails, but he weaves it all into one taut, addictive ride. Of course, it wouldn’t have been possible with some fine performances, with Khushalii Kumar leading the way, treading a fine path between sensuous, vulnerable and devious, while Madhavan and Darshan Kumaar lend her good support in their truncated screen time. Amit Roy’s camerawork, Dharmendra Sharma’s editing and Amar Mohile’s background score also combine well to amy up the mysterious atmosphere.

WHAT’S NOT

The major disappointment is Aparshakti Khurana, who tries hard, but just couldn’t crack his part. Additionally, the production values also could’ve been far better as they derail all the good work of the other departments quite a bit. Some of the sub-plots, too, just don’t work and only succeed in hampering the pace.