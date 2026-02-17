Dhoom 4: After John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan, will Ranbir Kapoor step into the villain’s shoes

Home

Dhoom 4: After John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan, will Ranbir Kapoor step into the villains shoes

After John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan portrayed memorable antagonists, rumors swirl around Ranbir Kapoor potentially stepping into the villain’s shoes in Dhoom 4. Fans eagerly await confirmation on who will bring the next high-octane adversary to life.

For years, fans of the high‑octane Dhoom franchise have been buzzing about who might play the next major antagonist. Icons like John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan have already left their mark as memorable villains in earlier Dhoom films. In recent times, attention has turned to Ranbir Kapoor amid talk that he could take up the legacy in Dhoom 4. Fans and netizens have shared their excitement online about this possibility.

*This copy is getting updated.*

