Home

Entertainment

Dhoom Director Sanjay Gadhvi Passes Away Due to Cardiac Arrest

Dhoom Director Sanjay Gadhvi Passes Away Due to Cardiac Arrest

Sanjay Gadhvi, director of Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dhoom passed away at 57 following a cardiac arrest on Sunday

Dhoom Director Sanjay Gadhvi Passes Away Due to Cardiac Arrest

Director Sanjay Gadhvi passed away on Sunday, November 19. According to sources, the 57-year-old filmmaker suffered a heart attack. He is well-known for helming the critically acclaimed films ‘Dhoom’ and ‘Dhoom 2,’ which starred Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan in the major roles.

Trending Now

His close ones claimed that he went to a multiplex a few days prior to see movies. In addition, Sanjay directed the films Kidnap, starring Imran Khan, and Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, starring Jimmy Shergill and Uday Chopra.

You may like to read

The filmmaker’s daughter Sanjina Gadhvi shared the news with PTI and said, “Sanjina told PTI, “He passed away at 9.30 am this morning at his residence. We are not sure what it is, but it is most likely a heart attack. He wasn’t unwell, he was perfectly healthy.” Sanjay Gadhvi is survived by his wife Gina and two daughters.

More details are awaited!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.