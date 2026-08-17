Dhruv Vikram reacts to Anupama Parameswaran’s statement and personal life scrutiny, says ‘It has never…’

Recent remarks by Anupama Parameswaran have brought renewed attention to Dhruv Vikram’s personal life. The actor has now spoken about the scrutiny and its impact on him.

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Dhruv Vikram opens up about scrutiny over his personal life (PC: Twitter)

Dhruv Vikram has opened up about the attention surrounding his personal life following recent comments by Anupama Parameswaran. The actor admitted that public scrutiny can affect him but said he has learnt to stay grounded and protect the people who matter to him. Dhruv and Anupama have been linked since working together on Bison Kaalamaadan and their chemistry during the film’s promotions had sparked dating rumours. With renewed interest in their personal lives, Dhruv chose to focus on how he deals with outside opinions rather than directly addressing the speculation.

Dhruv Vikram says scrutiny has affected him

Speaking at a India Today roundtable Dhruv was asked how he handles scrutiny over his personal life. The actor admitted that he cannot completely claim that such attention has never affected him.

He said, “If I’m being honest, I can’t say it has never affected me. That said, I think it’s important to anchor yourself in reality. Know who you are, know what you stand for, and protect fiercely everybody that you love and everything that matters to you, or has ever mattered to you before. When you are aligned with the truth, and when you know what anchors you, scrutiny can only go so far. Subconsciously, you learn to be an army of one. You have your own world; you do the inner work. You protect your bubble as much as you can.”

Dhruv Vikram’s approach to personal questions

Rather than getting drawn into public discussions Dhruv said his priority is to remain connected to his own values. He stressed the importance of knowing who you are and protecting your personal space when outside attention becomes overwhelming.

The actor also suggested that doing the necessary inner work helps a person deal with public opinion. For him staying grounded appears to be more important than responding to every conversation surrounding his private life.

Dhruv hints at a private Instagram account

Dhruv was also asked about his limited activity on Instagram. He teased that people may never know whether he has a private account. He explained, “I love to make these edits and shoot things. I love to shoot my dad, my niece and my pets. I make a lot of edits, even though I don’t post them. But I’m that guy that liked to use iMovie and cut it to music. I feel like we’ve all had our field day out with social media, and that’s like the town centre of the entire world. I think when I have promotions, I’m more active. At other times, I dissolve into reading or music. It’s not a conscious decision.”

Why Dhruv and Anupama are being discussed

Dhruv and Anupama first worked together in Bison Kaalamaadan directed by Mari Selvaraj. Released in 2025 the Tamil sports action drama featured Dhruv as a kabaddi player while Anupama played a key role alongside him. Their on-screen chemistry and interactions during promotions led to widespread speculation about their relationship.

What Anupama said about her past relationship

Anupama recently spoke about a difficult two-year relationship and described her former partner as narcissistic. She also discussed experiencing control in the relationship. She later returned to Instagram and wrote about being able to make decisions over things such as song choices and captions without seeking approval. Her comments led to renewed speculation about who she was referring to.

Dhruv has not directly identified himself as the person mentioned in Anupama’s statements. His latest comments instead focus on handling scrutiny and maintaining a private space.