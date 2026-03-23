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Dhurandhar 2: Aahana Kumra shares emotional note for rumoured boyfriend Danish Pandor aka Uzair Baloch, My heart is bursting with...

Dhurandhar 2: Aahana Kumra shares emotional note for rumoured boyfriend Danish Pandor aka Uzair Baloch, ‘My heart is bursting with…’

Aahana Kumra took to social media to share a warm and emotional note celebrating rumoured boyfriend Danish Pandor’s achievements, showcasing her admiration and love in a candid message.

Fans of Dhurandhar: The Revenge have been buzzing not only about Ranveer Singh’s stellar performance but also about Danish Pandor, who plays Uzair Baloch in the film. The actor has captured attention for his convincing portrayal and screen presence. Recently, rumoured girlfriend Aahana Kumra took to social media to share a heartfelt note for him, celebrating his achievements and expressing pride in his journey. Her post has sparked conversations among fans, many of whom are intrigued by the pair’s relationship.

Aahana Kumara’s heartfelt social media tribute

In her Instagram post, Aahana wrote, “From the quiet wait. To the loudest love, Your journey from Dhurandhar to the roaring success of Dhurandhar – the Revenge has been nothing short of magical! My heart is bursting with pride seeing you finally receive the love you’ve so patiently, sincerely waited for all these years! Your portrayal of Uzair Baloch has been powerful, effortless, unforgettable, and now watching the world stop for you!”

She added, “People wanting pictures, messages filled with admiration, hearts racing as you walk by… this is your moment! This is what every actor dreams of!! It was always about a Friday… but for you, One Monday changed everything ✨ May this love only grow, may this journey only soar higher And may you receive everything your heart has ever wished for! You deserve every bit of this spotlight! So, so proud of you.”

Check out Aahana’s heartwarming post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aahana S Kumra (@aahanakumra)

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About rumoured relationship between Danish and Aahana

While neither Aahana nor Danish has officially confirmed their relationship, fans have been speculating for years. The pair first caught attention during Aahana’s birthday post for Danish in December 2025, where intimate vacation photos were shared. Their social media interactions and public appearances since Danish’s breakout success in Dhurandhar 2, helmed by Aditya Dhar have only strengthened these rumours. Fans continue to hope for confirmation while celebrating their on-screen and off-screen synergy.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Alongside Ranveer Singh and Danish Pandor, Dhurandhar 2 features R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The film’s gripping narrative combined with a strong ensemble cast has ensured packed shows across multiple regions. Danish’s portrayal of Uzair Baloch has not only been widely praised but has also made him a rising star in the industry.

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