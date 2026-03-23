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Dhurandhar 2 actor Gaurav Geras 28-year-old letter goes viral, actors struggle story wins hearts; Fans call it so real

Dhurandhar 2 actor Gaurav Gera’s 28-year-old letter goes viral, actor’s struggle story wins hearts; Fans call it ‘so real’

A 28-year-old handwritten letter reveals Gaurav Gera’s early struggles, and fans can’t stop talking about his inspiring journey.

Dhurandhar 2: Sometimes, one old letter can say more than a hundred interviews. Actor Gaurav Gera, who is currently winning hearts as Mohammad Aalam in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has shared a deeply personal moment from his past, and the internet is emotional. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, is performing strongly at the box office. While the spotlight is on the film, Gaurav’s real-life story is what people are connecting with most right now.

On Sunday, the actor posted pictures of a handwritten letter he wrote to his parents back in 1998, just weeks after he moved from Delhi to Mumbai with big dreams and very little certainty.

Dhurandhar 2’s Gaurav Gera: A 23-year-old dreamer in Mumbai

In the letter, a young Gaurav opens up about his early days in the city. He wrote, “Dear Mumma and Papa, How are you guys? I’m really well over here. Nothing has materialised on the money front for me, but I hope to do well soon. There’s a lot of work here compared to Delhi.” It’s simple, honest, and hits hard. He also spoke about rehearsing every evening for the musical Man of La Mancha, calling it a prestigious project at the time. Even without financial stability, he stayed focused on learning and growing.

Gaurav didn’t hide the reality of his situation. In the same letter, he mentioned sharing a small cottage with a friend to save money. Daily expenses like phone, electricity, gas, water, and food were carefully managed. He wrote, “Mumma and Papa, the future is bright, but I still have a lot to learn.” That one line perfectly captures the mindset of someone who refuses to give up, even when things are uncertain.

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See the viral post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Gera (@gauravgera)

Dhurandhar 2’s Gaurav Gera gets emotional

Sharing the letter, Gaurav reflected on how far he has come. In his caption, he wrote,

“This letter to my parents – 3rd Dec 1998 .. less than a month that I moved to Mumbai .. this is 28 years ago .. so no emails, Letters .. of course after that lots tv, some films, ad films, musical play, Radio, TikTok, Reels .. been a lovely journey with ups and downs .. God has been kind .. but this Dhurandhared .. dunno what future holds .. but I wanna thank my 23 year old self for staying hopeful and Ma Pa for endless support #DhurandharTheRevenge”

Internet Reacts

The post quickly caught attention online. His Dhurandhar co-star Naveen Kaushik wrote, “Aur tab pata na tha ki aapki kahani itni khuubsoorat ho jayegi ek din.” Aditya Uppal added, “Bhai yar, it got me teary-eyed @gauravgera.” Celebrities like Karan V Grover and Harshdeep Kaur also showed love, while fans flooded the comments with messages like, “Finally, your work is getting its due credit” and “These letters are priceless.”

Looking back, Gaurav didn’t shy away from admitting how tough those early years were. But he also made it clear, his parents’ support kept him going when nothing else did. Today, with Dhurandhar: The Revenge (released on March 20) doing well and his performance being widely praised, that hopeful 23-year-old has finally found his moment.

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