Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: After Yash’s ‘Toxic’ postpones, Ranveer Singh’s movie did wonders, earns Rs 8400000 in pre-bookings

Based on current pre-booking trends, Dhurandhar 2 seems to break record of Animal in the US, all because of Yash's Toxic.

March 2026 was to be an exciting month for moviegoers, with big releases like Dhurandhar 2 and Yash’s Toxic lined up. However, with several major films postponing their release, the landscape shifted. Most notably, Yash’s Toxic, originally slated for March 19, has been pushed to June 4, opening up the release window for Dhurandhar 2. This change has significantly benefited Dhurandhar 2. With no major box-office competitor on the same date, the film now has a clear solo release, which can help it attract maximum audience attention.

Dhurandhar 2 benefits from Toxic’s release postponement

Fans who might have split their attention between two high-profile releases will now focus entirely on Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller. The pre-release buzz, combined with strong pre-booking numbers of $100,000 (around Rs 84 lakh), suggests that the film could see higher opening-day collections and potentially surpass the record set by the first installment. Essentially, Toxic’s postponement has given Dhurandhar 2 a strategic advantage, increasing its chances of dominating the box office this March.

Nearly two weeks before its release, Dhurandhar 2 is already performing strongly in advance bookings in North America. According to reports, it has grossed over $100,000 in pre-sales so far. This figure includes the premiere show on March 18, which alone is estimated to bring in around $70,000. Bookings have not yet opened for all cities and screens, so this number is expected to grow in the coming days. Industry experts predict that the film could surpass $1 million, or approximately Rs 9 crore, from premiere shows alone. The record for the highest-grossing Indian film premiere collection in the US is currently held by Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, which earned $1.2 million (approximately Rs 10.8 crore) from its premiere in 2023. Based on current pre-booking trends, Dhurandhar 2 seems poised to challenge this record. Add India.com as a Preferred Source The first part of Dhurandhar was a massive success in North America, grossing over $20 million in the US and Canada. It even surpassed Baahubali 2 to become the highest-grossing Indian film in the region, creating huge anticipation for the second part. Toxic is also benifitted from the postpone of release date The makers of Toxic benefited from the delayed release. On Wednesday, they issued a statement on social media confirming that the film’s release had been postponed to June. Star and co-producer Yash cited the ongoing war situation in the Middle East as the reason for the change. The new release date is now set for June 4th. With this decision, the intense box office clash between Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic has been avoided. Fans had been excited about the potential clash, jokingly calling it “Dhuroxic.” Now, with Toxic’s release pushed back, Dhurandhar 2 will face no major competition in March, giving it a better chance to perform strongly at the global box office.

