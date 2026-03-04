Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: After Yash’s ‘Toxic’ postpones, Ranveer Singh’s movie did wonders, earns Rs 8400000 in pre-bookings

Nearly two weeks before its release, Dhurandhar 2 is already performing strongly in advance bookings in North America. According to reports, it has grossed over $100,000 in pre-sales so far. This figure includes the premiere show on March 18, which alone is estimated to bring in around $70,000. Bookings have not yet opened for all cities and screens, so this number is expected to grow in the coming days. Industry experts predict that the film could surpass $1 million, or approximately Rs 9 crore, from premiere shows alone.
The record for the highest-grossing Indian film premiere collection in the US is currently held by Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, which earned $1.2 million (approximately Rs 10.8 crore) from its premiere in 2023. Based on current pre-booking trends, Dhurandhar 2 seems poised to challenge this record.
The first part of Dhurandhar was a massive success in North America, grossing over $20 million in the US and Canada. It even surpassed Baahubali 2 to become the highest-grossing Indian film in the region, creating huge anticipation for the second part.
Toxic is also benifitted from the postpone of release date
The makers of Toxic benefited from the delayed release. On Wednesday, they issued a statement on social media confirming that the film’s release had been postponed to June. Star and co-producer Yash cited the ongoing war situation in the Middle East as the reason for the change.
The new release date is now set for June 4th. With this decision, the intense box office clash between Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic has been avoided. Fans had been excited about the potential clash, jokingly calling it “Dhuroxic.” Now, with Toxic’s release pushed back, Dhurandhar 2 will face no major competition in March, giving it a better chance to perform strongly at the global box office.